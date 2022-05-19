Jackets drop Game 1, look to even series tonight

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets will look to stave off elimination from the Class 4A baseball playoffs tonight at 7:30 p.m. when they meet Iowa Park in Game 2 of the three-game series at Tarleton State.

The Hawks took Game 1 of the series on Wednesday night with a 7-4 victory. Game 3, if necessary, will be held at Justin-Northwest on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The Yellow Jackets (20-10-1), the District 6-4A champs, pounded out 10 hits in the loss to the Hawks, but they left seven on base.

KB Bowman, Corbin Poston, Dylanger Meiron and Clayton Easter had two hits each to lead the Yellow Jackets. Bowman, Reece Elston and Meiron drove in runs.

The Yellow Jackets scored a run in the first and left two on base before the Hawks added three in the bottom of the inning to lead 3-1.

Stephenville cut the lead to 3-1 on a double by Meiron only to see the Hawks answer with two in the bottom of the frame. The Yellow Jackets added a run in the fourth before the Hawks put up two more in the bottom of the inning to lead 7-3, and Stephenville added a single run in the fifth.

Iowa Park’s Ty Cunningham allowed four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out three and walking two to earn the win.

Stephenville’s Luke Heller was saddled with the loss after giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits while striking out one and walking three.