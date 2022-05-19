Honeybees well-represented on all-district softball teams

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — When the District 6-4A All-District softball teams were released earlier this week, the Stephenville Honeybees had nine players receive postseason plaudits, including the offensive player of the year and co-utility player of the year.

Senior shortstop Jaylee Matthews, who hit .559, was named the offensive player of the year, while Honeybee pitcher/catcher Presley Gaitan was named the co-utility player of the year.

Two other Honeybees received first-team others, while three more were named to the second team, and two more were named honorable mention.

Along with the .559 average, Matthews recorded eight doubles, six triples, nine homers and 35 RBIs. She also had a .605 on-base percentage and .946 fielding percentage.

Gaitan hit .343 with 11 doubles, two homers and eight RBIs from her leadoff position. She had a fielding percentage of .992 and threw out seven would-be base-stealers. As a pitcher, Gaitan recorded 39 strikeouts in 52.2 innings pitched.

Pitcher/catcher Ava Williamson and infielder (1B) Madi Goldman were named to the first team.

Williamson hit .309 with four doubles, two homers and 20 RBIs, while she recorded a 4.51 ERA and struck out 107 in 94.2 innings pitched.

Goldman hit .275 with three doubles, a triple and 13 RBIs and had a .927 fielding percentage.

Brooke Terry, Lilly Martinez and Reese Haggard were named to the second team, and Danielle Smith and Samantha Goldberg were named honorable mention.