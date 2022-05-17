Week at a Glance: Tarleton softball postseason play begins in Colorado, baseball ends season at Lamar

TSU Sports Information

There was potential for there to be just one sport remaining in the 2021-22 season. Tarleton softball said not so fast.

The Texans were selected as one of 12 teams to participate in the 2022 National Invitational Softball Championships, becoming the first team in Tarleton's NCAA Division I era to receive a national postseason invitation. They'll play in the double-elimination tournament that starts on Friday, beginning the postseason run against North Alabama.

Tarleton Baseball will end its season this week at Lamar, a three-game series from Thursday through Saturday. The Texans are taking their second-longest winning streak of the season to Beaumont.

The NISC features 12 teams this year, Tarleton softball being one of them. The Texans are among four Power Five programs and eight mid-majors in the postseason event; No. 1 Virginia, No. 2 Baylor, No. 3 UNLV, No. 4 Central Arkansas, No. 5 George Washington, No. 6 North Alabama, No. 7 Rutgers, No. 8 Stephen F. Austin, No. 9 Bowling Green, No. 10 UC San Diego, No. 11 Tarleton, and No. 12 Kansas.

The Texans and Lions of North Alabama will square off on Friday at 5 p.m. at the TC Colorado Field, just outside the offices of Triple Crown Sports in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Texans went 29-23 in the regular season and have become the first team in Tarleton's Division I era to receive a national postseason invitation. The Lions went 38-18, 15-9 in the ASUN Conference, losing two straight to end the year in the conference tournament after rattling off five wins in a row.

The NISC is a double-elimination tournament. If Tarleton beats North Alabama, the Texans will play No. 3 UNLV on Saturday at 5 p.m. If the Lions win, the Texans will play their second game on Sunday at 5 p.m. against either No. 2 Baylor, No. 7 Rutgers or No. 10 UC San Diego. If Tarleton beats North Alabama and then loses to UNLV on Saturday, the Texans will face either Rutgers or UC San Diego on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Texan baseball is ending its 2022 campaign in style, winners of four straight, including a sweep of Stephen F. Austin this past weekend in Stephenville. They'll have three more games to close out the year, all at Lamar; Thursday at 6 p.m., Friday at 6 p.m., and Saturday at 1 p.m. Tuesday's originally scheduled game at TCU was canceled and will not be made up.

The Texans head to Beaumont with a 17-33 record, 10-17 in Western Athletic Conference play. The Cardinals are 33-19 overall, 17-10 in the WAC, 2.0 games behind Sam Houston for the top spot in the Southwest Division. The Texans and Cardinals matched up on April 8-10. Lamar won the series 2-1, although Tarleton won the finale in run-rule fashion 12-2. If Tarleton takes all three games this weekend, the Texans will match their most wins in a season since 2018.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

