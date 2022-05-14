Jackets rout Decatur, await Iowa Park

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

WEATHERFORD — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets advanced to the area round of the Class 4A baseball playoffs Friday night with a 17-0 win over Decatur at Weatherford High School.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 20-9-1 overall, and they will face Iowa Park, the District 5-4A champion, with date, site and time to be determined.

The Yellow Jackets, the District 6-4A champions, made easy work of the Eagles (15-15-1) in the winner-take-all contest with 17 runs on 15 hits.

Stephenville got all they would need with two runs in the second inning, but for good measure, the Yellow Jackets scored 15 runs in the third.

Stephenville left-hander Reece Elston shut out the Eagles on four hits and struck out six in the five-inning contest.

Five Yellow Jacket hitters had two or more hits led by Elston, who went 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Dylanger Meiron had a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while Clayton Easter, Corbin Poston and KB Bowman had two hits each.

Easter and Bowman drove in two runs each.