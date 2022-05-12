Report: Patriots trade Stidham to Raiders

E-T staff report

Various sports news organizations reported early Thursday that the New England Patriots are sending reserve quarterback and former Stephenville High School standout Jarrett Stidham to the Las Vegas Raiders for a seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a sixth-round selection.

The specific details of the deal were not released as of press time.

Stidham was drafted to New England in 2019 but has only seen playing time in eight games, with no appearances in the 2021 season following off-season back surgery.

The Patriots already have a backup quarterback replacement for Stidham after recently drafting Bailey Zappe out of Western Kentucky in the fourth round. Because of this, Stidham was deemed the fourth-string quarterback, according to reports from si.com, which first reported news of the trade on Thursday morning.

Zappe is expected to be the third-string quarterback behind starter Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer.

The trade reunites Stidham with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was the Patriots offensive coordinator for the last three years, and sets him up to compete with Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert for the top backup spot behind Raiders starting quarterback Derek Carr.

Stidham, 25, attended Stephenville High School and as a senior completed 183 of 260 passes for 2,934 yards with 35 touchdowns. He also rushed for 969 yards and 15 touchdowns. Stidham was rated by Rivals.com as a four-star recruit and was ranked as the sixth-best dual-threat quarterback in his class, according to information from wikipedia.com

He originally committed to Texas Tech University, but later changed to Baylor University in 2015 and then played two seasons at Auburn in 2017 and 2018 before being drafted by the Patriots.

He was named First-team All-SEC and SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2017, and the Music City Bowl MVP in 2018.