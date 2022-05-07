Heller fires one-hitter in series clincher

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

BURKBURNETT — Stephenville’s Luke Heller allowed just one hit and fanned 11 in leading the Yellow Jackets past the Burkburnett Bulldogs 13-0 in five innings Friday night to advance to the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Yellow Jackets, the District 6-4A champion, got brilliant starting pitching performances in the series. Heller followed Reece Elston’s two-hit 15-strikeout outing on Thursday night.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 19-9-1 overall, and they will play the winner Decatur and Carter-Riverside next week in the area round. Times, dates and sites have yet to be announced.

Heller lost the perfect game with a one-out walk in the first, but he retired the next nine batters he faced before the Bulldogs got their only hit with one out in the fourth.

After the hit, Heller retired five of the last six batters he faced via the strikeout.

The Yellow Jackets pounded out 14 hits in the win, and only two were for extra bases. Nate Barry had a triple and Elston homered.

Elston led the Jackets with five RBIs, while KB Bowman and Eli Hitola had two RBIs each. Cutter Gray went 4-for-4 with an RBI. Bowman, Elston and Barry all had two hits each.

The Yellow Jackets scored in each inning beginning with two in the first, three in each of the second and third innings; four in the fourth; and one in the fifth.