Tarleton Football 2022 season tickets now on sale

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — With the spring season now in the rearview mirror, all focus is ahead to the 2022 Texan Football fall season. On Monday, Tarleton announced that season tickets for the upcoming campaign are now on sale.

Previously, season ticket deposits could be made, but for the first time this year, season tickets can now be purchased. For season ticket renewals, members have until June 3 to ensure their same seats. Fans can purchase season tickets online at https://tarletontickets.universitytickets.com/

Tarleton Football season tickets start as low as $99 to witness six regular season games live at Memorial Stadium, beginning Sept. 1. The home slate runs through Nov. 19.

There are four different season ticket brackets:

• Reserved Sections 104 and 203 – $280 per seat ($180 for the season pass, $100 donation to the Texan Club)

• Reserved Sections 202 and 204 – $212 per seat ($162 for the season pass, $50 donation to the Texan Club)

• Reserved Sections 201 and 205 – $200 per seat ($150 for the season pass, $50 donation to the Texan Club)

• West Side General Admission – $99 ($99 for the season pass, no donation required)

Everyone 2 years and older requires a ticket for entry to Tarleton football games.

Those who donate to the Texan Club receive access to several perks, depending on the level of donation, such as invitations to special events, options for parking passes, recognition and exclusive Tarleton gear. The full Texan Club benefits guide can be found at https://tarletonsports.com/documents/2022/4/20/22_23_Texan_Club_Benefits_Chart.pdf

Tarleton Football opens the season with a "Purple Out" of Memorial Stadium against Mississippi Valley State. The Texans will also host Sam Houston, Abilene Christian, Incarnate Word, Houston Baptist and Eastern New Mexico in 2022.

Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.