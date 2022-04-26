Week at a Glance: Softball begins final homestand as spring sports wind down

TSU Sports Information

The spring semester is just a few weeks from ending, and with it comes the final stretch for Tarleton's spring sports. With football, tennis and women's golf wrapping up over the last week, Tarleton has just three sport seasons left through early May – baseball, softball and track and field.

Softball will be the lone sport hosting games in Stephenville this week, although baseball and track and field won't be too far away. Texan Baseball began the week on Tuesday at UTA. Tarleton Softball will play at North Texas on Wednesday, then it's track and field's turn at UTA on Thursday. On Friday, the Texans will host Lamar at the Tarleton Softball Complex for a doubleheader, followed by a single game on Saturday. The Tarleton baseball team will play a three-game series from Friday-Sunday at UTRGV.

Texan softball has just two weeks remaining in 2022, six games altogether, four of which will be played this week. The Texans will start at North Texas on Wednesday at 6 p.m. before returning to Stephenville for a doubleheader against Lamar on Friday, starting at 4 p.m., followed by the series finale on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The Texans have won seven of their past nine games, sitting at 27-19 on the year, 12-9 in Western Athletic Conference play. They're 14-5 at the Tarleton Softball Complex this season, ending the year with a five-game homestand that starts Friday.

The Mean Green serve a fairly even matchup against Tarleton Wednesday, boasting a 27-12 overall record, 13-5 against their Conference USA opponents. They just snapped a three-game losing streak with a series win at Kansas. Lamar, meanwhile, sits in the WAC Southwest Division standings cellar at 4-16, 9-30 overall. The Cardinals have lost six straight.

Tarleton baseball will be on the road for all four games this week, first at UTA on Tuesday, then at UTRGV for three — Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m., and Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Texans have been on the road just once over the past three weeks, playing 12 games at home since April 6. One of those games was against UTA. The Texans nearly came back against the Mavericks, scoring six runs in the eighth inning, before ultimately falling 16-13.

UTA is 11-29 this year, riding an 11-game losing streak, without a victory since playing the Texans on April 6. As for UTRGV, the Vaqueros are 3.0 games above Tarleton in the WAC Southwest Division standings at 9-9, 23-16 overall. The Texans swept the team from Edinburg in mid-March, including a mercy rule 13-3 win in the series finale.

Tarleton track and field will have its last tune-up this week before heading to Seattle for the WAC Outdoor Championships in mid-May. On Thursday, the Texans will compete at the UTA Invitational.

In Tarleton's last meet, they obtained four individual victories, snared 23 medals and placed a total of 49 of the 57 athletes it traveled to the Piney Woods in the top-10 in at least one event at the SFA Invite. Freshman Allison Robling cleared 10' 10" to win the pole vault to kick off the meet. Jordan Anglin then blitzed the women's 400m field in 55.98 and earned her first event win in Purple and White. Oscar Rodriguez followed by cruising to the crown in the discus behind a toss of 161' 3". The fourth and final event victory belonged to Dominick Vastlik, who won the 5,000m in 15:35.79.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets.