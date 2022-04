SHS athletes Cabrera, Nava make 4A UIL Soccer State All-Tournament Team

From Staff Reports

AUSTIN – Stephenville's Dylan Cabrera, a sophomore midfielder, and Gio Nava, a sophomore forward, were among players to make the UIL Soccer State All-Tournament Teams in Conference 4A.

Cabrera scored two goals in the Region I-4A title game, which the Yellow Jackets won against Castleberry, 5-2. Stephenville (21-3-1) fell to Celina 5-2 in the state semifinals.

The full teams, as selected by the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches, is included below (*Indicates championship game MVP, selected by media):

Conference 4A Girls

Name, School, Class, Position

Brielle Buchanan, Celina, Junior, Midfielder

Jules Burrows, Midlothian Heritage, Sophomore, Midfielder

Metis Cody, Lumberton, Junior, Midfielder

Madeline Davis, Boerne, Junior, Midfielder

Brooke Denison, Lumberton, Senior, Defender

Rose Giambruno-Fuge, Midlothian Heritage, Senior

Kaitlyn Gustafson, Celina, Sophomore, Goalkeeper

Regina Hernandez, Boerne, Senior, Midfielder

Paisley Mabra, Midlothian Heritage, Sophomore, Defender

Mia Norman, Celina, Junior, Midfielder

Taylor Zdrojewski, Celina, Senior, Forward*

Conference 4A Boys

Name, School, Class, Position

Dylan Cabrera, Stephenville, Sophomore, Midfielder

Jess Gonzales, Boerne, Junior, Midfielder

Kohyn Gough, Celina, Senior, Midfielder

Nikolas Hamblin, Celina, Junior, Defender

Noah LeMaster, Boerne, Junior, Goalkeeper*

Aron Maldonado, Stafford, Senior, Forward

Hank Melton, Celina, Sophomore, Midfielder

Landon Murphy, Boerne, Senior, Midfielder

Gio Nava, Stephenville, Sophomore, Forward

Sam Theiss, Boerne, Senior, Midfielder

Daniel Torres, Stafford, Senior, Defender

Conference 5A Girls

Name, School, Class, Position

Skyleigh Arnold, Boerne Champion, Junior, Defender

Cori Cochran, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward*

Vivian Garza, Boerne Champion, Senior, Forward

Laney Gonzales, Magnolia, Senior, Midfielder

Katy Gregson, Frisco Wakeland, Junior, Forward

Bella James, Frisco Wakeland, Junior Midfielder

Samantha Larsen, Grapevine, Senior, Forward

Samantha Lumpkin, Grapevine, Junior, Defender

Theresa McCullough, Grapevine, Junior, Forward

Michelle Polo, Magnolia, Junior, Midfielder

Drew Stover, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Goalkeeper

Conference 5A Boys

Name, School, Class, Position

Enrrique Alvarez, Dripping Springs, Senior, Midfielder

Elijah Betancourt, Katy Jordan, Sophomore, Goalkeeper

Brennan Bezdek, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward

Ben Bucic, Katy Jordan, Junior, Defender

Ryan Greener, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Midfielder

Daniel Gutierrez, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Senior, Forward

William Heidman, Frisco Wakeland, Senior, Forward*

Adam Knutson, Dripping Springs, Senior, Midfielder

Leo Mireles, Fort Worth Trimble Tech, Senior, Defender

Javier Ortega, Dripping Springs, Senior, Defender

Hazani Torres, Frisco Wakeland, Sophomore, Midfielder

Conference 6A Girls

Name, School, Class, Position

Addison Bray, Austin Westlake, Junior, Forward

Kennedy Fuller, Southlake Carroll, Freshman, Midfielder*

Olivia Geller, Southlake Carroll, Freshman, Goalkeeper

Hanna Khan, Southlake Carroll, Senior Forward

Zoe Main, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Junior, Forward

Zoe Matthews, Southlake Carroll, Freshman, Midfielder

Kaitlin Ogilvie, Austin Westlake, Junior, Defender

Lauren Piper, Rockwall, Senior, Midfielder

Avery Shipman, Rockwall, Junior Midfielder

Dayo Tennyson, Fort Bend Ridge Point, Sophomore, Forward

Madelyn Weir, Rockwall, Senior, Midfielder

Conference 6A Boys

Name, School, Class, Position

Alex Bethke, Austin Lake Travis, Senior, Forward

Nolan Giles, Plano, Senior, Forward

Hunter Merritt, Katy Seven Lakes, Junior, Forward

Jose Miranda, Conroe The Woodlands, Senior, Forward

Aidan Morrison, Katy Seven Lakes, Sophomore, Midfielder

Ben Platt, Austin Lake Travis, Senior, Midfielder

Adam Schantz, Austin Lake Travis, Sophomore, Goalkeeper*

Diego Valera Zamora, Plano, Senior, Midfielder

Bernie Vargas-Lopez, Austin Lake Travis, Senior, Defender

Mason Vezza, Conroe The Woodlands, Senior, Defender

Steven Wood, Plano, Senior, Midfielder