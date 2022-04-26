Jackets wrap up back-to-back district titles

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

GATESVILLE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets wrapped up their second consecutive District 6-4A baseball championship Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Gatesville.

Lefty Reece Elston allowed just one run on five hits and struck out 12 in leading the Yellow Jackets to the win.

With the win, Stephenville improves 8-2 overall in district play, and the Yellow Jackets close out the season with a pair of contests with second-place Brownwood (5-5). Tuesday, the two teams play in Brownwood at 7 p.m., and then close out the year Friday at Stephenville.

While Stephenville has locked up the No. 1 seed for the Class 4A playoffs, there is a four-way battle for the final three playoff spots between Brownwood (5-5), Lampasas (5-7), Gatesville (4-6) and Glen Rose (4-6).

On Friday, Elston faced just one batter over the minimum in the first five innings with Gatesville’s lone runner reaching up to that point with a lead-off single in the second.

Stephenville's Cade Wright, who reached on a hit by pitch with one out in the third, scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the third on an RBI double by Corbin Poston.

Wright doubled to lead off the fifth and later scored on an error, and Poston, who reached on the error, later scored on a groundout by Elston to up the lead to 3-0.

Elston surrendered his lone run of the game in the sixth as the Hornets collected three hits.

Gatesville had the go-ahead run at the plate in the seventh, but Elston left two Hornet runners stranded to end the game.

The Yellow Jackets managed just six hits in the game with two coming from Poston.

• Cleburne 4, Stephenville 3 (8): Cleburne rallied for a two-out run with a hit batter and two singles to slide past Stephenville on Saturday.

Dylanger Meiron led Stephenville by going 4-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs, while KB Bowman also drove in a run in a losing effort.

Three Stephenville pitchers gave up just four hits and three earned runs in the loss. The Yellow Jacket defense committed five errors.