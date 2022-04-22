Mathilde Brogens takes 8th at WAC Championship, Tarleton turns in best day to finish would-be 5th

TSU Sports Information

KERRVILLE — Wednesday marked the last round of competitive golf Tarleton would play this season, and the Texans saved their best for last.

To finish the WAC Championship at the Riverhill Country Club in Kerrville, Texas, the Texans posted a would-be team score of +17 in the third round, finishing a would-be fifth out of 12 participating teams in the tournament at +62 overall. Tarleton was ineligible to post a team score this year due to their reclassification process.

Individual scores counted for Tarleton though, and good thing too, because Mathilde Brogens was on another level Wednesday. Calm, cool and collected, the freshman was dropping darts on the course all day. She didn't take a bogey or worse until the 13th hole, going -2 through her first 12 with 10 pars and two birdies.

Brogens shot 72 in the third round to go even-par, finishing +7 overall in the tournament (77-74-72). She placed eighth in the 60-woman field, notching Tarleton's first top-10 finish at the WAC Championship in the two years they've participated. Over her last four tournaments, Brogens logged three top-10 finishes, and her +7 this go-round was her second-best overall score this year. She had the tied-second most pars in the field at 38, with the tied-fourth best overall score on Par 4's (+3).

Sofia Rodriguez posted her second straight top-20 finish at the WAC Championship shooting +15 for tied-17th place, using her best round Wednesday of 74 (+2) to propel her. She turned in rounds of 78-79-74. Rodriguez recorded five birdies on the day, and had the tied-eighth most in the tournament over the three-day event with seven. She had the tied-sixth best overall score on Par 3's at +1.

Alejandra Cambronero shot 81 (+9) on Wednesday to go +22 overall (75-82-81), tied-34th. She was -1 her first six holes on Wednesday, and had the tied-15th best overall score on Par 5's at +1.

Angela Inocian used her first two strong rounds to record a 44th place finish at +30 overall, shooting 79-77-90. Bridgett Joeris had an impressive 18 holes on Wednesday, finishing her final round shooting 78 (+6), going +33 overall (86-85-78) to finish tied-48th.

Tarleton had team scores of +21, +24 and +17, respectively, across the three-day event. New Mexico State won the WAC Championship by three strokes over Sam Houston, shooting +34. Grand Canyon's Siripatsorn Patchana won the individual side at -3.

This was the Texans' last tournament of the 2021-22 season.