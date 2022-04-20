Heller one-hits Gatesville in 14-0 Jacket win

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — With three games remaining in District 6-4A play, the Stephenville Yellow Jackets are in the driver’s seat when it comes to locking up the district title.

Currently, the Yellow Jackets stand at 7-2 while Brownwood is 5-5 and Glen Rose, Gatesville and Lampasas are all tied at 4-5. The Yellow Jackets travel to Gatesville on Friday and Brownwood on Tuesday before closing out the season at home with Brownwood.

A Stephenville win coupled with a Brownwood loss would lock up the title.

The Yellow Jackets enter the final game of the three-game series with Gatesville after beating the Hornets 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday night behind a one-hit, eight strikeout, two-walk performance by starter Luke Heller.

Offensively, the Yellow Jackets pounded Gatesville pitching for 14 base knocks, including four for extra bases.

The Hornets had only two baserunners in the first three innings and both reached on Stephenville errors. Gatesville got its only hit with one out in the top of the fourth. Heller walked his only two batters of the game in the fifth, but he left them stranded.

The Yellow Jackets jumped on the Hornets for six runs in the bottom of the first on five hits and three Gatesville errors. They added three more in the second and five more in the third to put the mercy rule into play.

Reece Elston led the Yellow Jackets with a double and four RBIs. Cutter Gray had three hits and three RBIs, while Dylanger Meiron drove in a pair with a double and a triple, and Eli Hitola drove in two with a base hit. Nate Barry also had three hits and drove in a run.