Texan Football announces format, gameday activities for 2022 Spring Game

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton Football game action returns to Memorial Stadium this Saturday for the Texans' 2022 Spring Game.

It will be "Purple vs. White" featuring Tarleton's spring football roster, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. The game is free for all students and fans to attend. Tarleton is treating Saturday like a traditional gameday, with Texan Alley opening at 9 a.m. and the Pointe-du-Hoc rally at 2:55 p.m. at Rudder Way Statue.

For the first time in Memorial Stadium history, beer and wine will be available for sale to the general public. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission issued a one-day permit. This will serve as a trial run to enhance the Texan fan experience.

"The spring game is going to be a lot of fun," head coach Todd Whitten said. "Our guys have been working really hard, and we're all, as a program, hopeful for a good turnout, and I think we'll have that."

As for the game itself, the format will be slightly different than a normal game, matching the standards and practices commonly used at the FBS level.

It will be "Offense vs. Defense" on Saturday during four 15-minute quarters on a running clock. The scoring system will be different than what's accustomed during a normal game, although common for NCAA Division I programs during spring football.

"Just like probably half of all of college football, we've got injuries on our offensive and defensive lines, so we don't have quite enough guys to have a conventional football game, but we'll still keep score," Whitten said. "This is the same method that's used by about 50 percent of the Division I college programs out there, so it'll be a lot of fun."

Offense scores a point when achieving a first down, crossing the 50-yard line, producing a 15-yard run, completing a 25-yard pass, and successfully making extra-point attempts after touchdowns. The other traditional scores are still the same, with six points for a touchdown, three points for a field goal, two points for a two-point conversion.

There are 10 ways for the defense to score. A forced punt, tackle for loss, and pass breakup are each worth one point. A three-and-out forced punt, missed field goal, fourth down stop, sack and two-point conversion stop are each worth two points. Takeaways by interception or fumble recovery and blocked kicks are each worth four points.

The Spring Game culminates Tarleton's spring football stretch. The next time the Texans will grace Memorial Stadium in a game setting will be Sept. 1 for the 2022 season opener.