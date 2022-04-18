Jackets stop skid behind Elston’s one-hitter

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — The Stephenville Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game district losing streak Thursday night with an 8-0 victory over Lampasas.

The Yellow Jackets entered the game with back-to-back losses to Glen Rose and Lampasas, and they called on Reece Elston to end the skid, and the lefty delivered.

Elston earned the victory on the mound by allowing just one hit and striking out 12. He didn’t walk a hitter. He threw a no-hitter earlier in the year at Whitney.

The perfect game went out the door when the first Lampasas hitter of the game reached on an error. After that, Elston retired the next 21 he faced.

He lost the no-hitter by allowing a one-out single in the top of the seventh, but that runner was erased on a double play to end the game.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets improve to 14-5-1 overall and 6-2 in district play with four games remaining.

They are back in action Tuesday at 7 p.m. when they host Gatesville.

The Yellow Jackets gave Elston all the run support he would need in the bottom of the second inning when Cade Wright and Clayton Easter delivered RBI singles.

Stephenville added three more runs in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

The Yellow Jackets managed just eight hits with two each coming from Easter and Wright.

Wright finished with four RBIs on a sac fly in the fourth and a bases-clearing triple in the fifth.