Honeybees lock up playoff berth with win over Lampasas

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — With their 2-0 victory over the Lampasas Lady Badgers on Thursday, the Stephenville Honeybees locked up a berth into the postseason, but their last two games will determine where.

With the win, the Honeybees improve to 10-15 overall and 2-4 in district play. Currently, Glen Rose is 7-0 in District 6-4A and has wrapped up its second consecutive district crown, and they are followed by Lampasas (5-2), Gatesville (3-3), Stephenville (2-4) and Brownwood (0-7).

The Honeybees have games at Brownwood on Tuesday and Gatesville at home Friday, and Gatesville has Glen Rose in Glen Rose on Tuesday along with the Honeybees.

The Honeybees would have to beat Brownwood to forge at least a tie, and should they win both and Gatesville falls to Glen Rose, the Honeybees would finish third.

In the road win over Lampasas on Thursday, Ava Williamson twirled the complete-game shutout by allowing just three hits while striking out eight and walking just three.

Jaylee Matthews paced the Honeybees by going 2-for-3 with a solo homer to lead off the second inning for what proved to be the game-winner.

Williamson, Matthews and Madi Goldman had consecutive one-out hits in the fourth before Lillian Martinez drew a bases-loaded walk for the Honeybees’ final run of the game.

Williamson wiggled out of one-out trouble with two on in the first with back-to-back strikeouts, and one-out trouble with two on in the third by getting a strikeout and fly out to end the threat.

She only allowed one baserunner in the final four innings.

The Honeybees tallied six hits and fanned 15 times in the victory.