Local sports news in brief

4 from SHS named Academic All-State

Four student athletes from Stephenville High School were recently named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association Academic All-State team for District 4A.

Zoe Birdwell, Kennedy Coffee, Jaylee Matthews and Landri Withers are among the current group of athletes chosen for the honor by the TGCA.

Athletes and support staff members must be seniors with a grade point average of 94 or above for grades 9-11.

The head coach of the sport must be a member of TGCA in good standing for athletes of that school to be eligible for honors.

Capell, Chism sweep WAC Player of the Week

STEPHENVILLE — An impressive three-game sweep on the road against Sam Houston was significant enough for Tarleton to boast a front-runner for one of the WAC's Player of the Week award.

But just like last weekend, the Texans pulled off the sweep.

Georgia Capell and Reagan Chism were named the Western Athletic Conference Hitter and Pitcher of the Week for their dominant showings in a three-game series sweep of Sam Houston on the road.

Capell could not be stopped at the plate and led the Texans with a .714 batting average while driving in nine RBI for the weekend. She went 5-7 for the weekend and was walked six times. In the series finale, Capell tied a school record and became the third player in school history with three home runs in a single game (first since 2012). She went 3-3 in that game, along with three walks and scored four runs. She scored seven runs for the weekend.

In the circle, Chism was superb and earned two of Tarleton's three wins in the series. The Deactur native started the second game of the series threw all five innings of the 12-1 victory with three strikeouts. In the series finale, Chism delivered a spectacular relief performance with six innings of shutout softball while the offense rallied from behind 10-7 to win 15-10 in nine innings. In that final game, she struck out two and allowed just two hits over six innings.