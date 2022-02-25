Tarleton sports in brief

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton baseball series with Eastern Illinois pushed back

STEPHENVILLE — Due to freezing temperatures and travel difficulties, the Tarleton and Eastern Illinois weekend four-game series has been pushed back by a day.

Originally scheduled for a Friday game, Saturday doubleheader and Sunday finale, the Texans and Panthers will now begin the series on Saturday at 5 p.m. There will be a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m., and the series finale will come on Monday at 1 p.m.

The game on Saturday will be the first game played in program history between the schools. The Panthers are members of the Ohio Valley Conference. They placed seventh out of 11 teams with a 25-23 overall and 14-16 record in conference last season.

Tarleton is coming off back-to-back wins over UTSA and UIW. They run-ruled UTSA on Sunday in seven innings, winning 12-1 to avoid the series sweep. The game vs. UIW on Tuesday was a much different ballgame as Tarleton won 1-0 behind 6.0 scoreless innings from Isiah Campa on a cold night where Tarleton had two hits.

The games will be streamed on wacdigitalnetwork.com.

Makantasi, Boisson clean up WAC awards

STEPHENVILLE — For the third in six weeks to start the spring, the Tarleton tennis team swept the Western Athletic Conference weekly awards.

It was announced Wednesday that Martha Makantasi is the WAC Singles Athlete of the Week, plus Makantasi and Elsa Boisson were named the WAC Doubles Team of the Week.

Makantasi, a sophomore, had a week for the ages, winning all four of her singles matches in dominating fashion. She went 3-0 at the No. 3 position and 1-0 at No. 1, with three 6-0, 6-0 sweeps. Overall, she won 48 out of 51 games.

The Metamorfosi, Greece, native helped the Texans to a perfect 4-0 week with victories over Southwestern's Lydia Lee 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Montana State's Andrea Cuquerella 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, UTPB's Teodora Vrucan 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1, and UTRGV's Lea Karren 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.

Makantasi has an individual six-match winning streak at singles, now 7-2 on the season. This marked her third career WAC Singles Athlete of the Week award, her first of the season.

As a pair in doubles, Makantasi and Boisson went 4-0 to improve to 6-2 on the year together, 5-1 at the No. 3 spot, 1-1 at No. 2. They defeated Southwestern's Lauren Chisholm and Taylor Despriet 6-2, Montana State's Jazmin Lerman and Maria Villarejo 6-3, UTPB's Lea Mjertan and Monika Cantu 6-0, and UTRGV's Sandra Putz and Kristyna Mamicova 6-4.

Their 6-0 win over UTPB marked their first sweep in doubles of the year. This is the duo's second career WAC Doubles Team of the Week award, winning their first last season together.

Individually, Makantasi and Boisson each won all eight matches they participated in (four singles, four doubles).

Overall this past week, the Texans went 4-0 with three sweeps, outscoring their opponents 26-2. Tarleton has won six straight matches, their longest winning streak in eight years. They've also swept their last two opponents, their first such run in three years. Tarleton is 7-2, their best start to a season through the first nine matches in six years, since 2015-16.

Brogens leads Texans in first spring tournament

SAN ANTONIO — Freshman Mathilde Brogens entered the Islander Classic at Tarleton's No. 1 position, and that's where she finished in the Texans' first tournament of the spring.

Brogens shot +16 through three rounds of play at the Islander Classic, hosted by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, at Brackenridge Park Golf Course in San Antonio. The Texans finished 12th as a team at +87 (939), improving two spots from Monday to Tuesday with their Day 2 efforts.

There were 18 teams and 96 players participating at the Par 71, 5,986-yard course.

This was the first time in Brogens' short collegiate career that she entered the tournament at Tarleton's No. 1 position. She was as consistent as they come, shooting +6 (77), +5 (76) and +5 (76). In her first round, she made 13 pars, including 11 over her last 13 holes. Her next two rounds had more variety, with two birdies each in the second and third rounds. She finished tied-24th on the individual leaderboard and had the tied-fourth best score on Par 3s, averaging a gross score of 3.13.

Sofia Rodriguez was a single stroke behind Brogens at +17 (230) to finish tied-28th. She was +14 entering the third round (+6, 77 and +8, 79) before turning in her best scorecard at +3 (74). In the final round, she was just +1 through her first 15 holes.

Alejandro Cambronero was third on the Texans at +20 (233), placing tied-42nd. She opened the tournament with a season-best round of +5 (76), beating out her previous season-best round by a stroke, a +6 (77) in the first round of the Missouri State Payne Stewart Memorial on Sept. 13.

Round 2 was suspended Monday evening with just a few holes to go for most participants due to darkness. Golfers wrapped up their rounds first thing Tuesday morning before playing the third round.