Local sports news in brief

Empire-Tribune Staff

SHS tennis teams compete at Waco

The Stephenville High School tennis team competed at Waco on Feb. 17.

Jordan Sutten took first in boys' singles.

Addie Post took second in girls' singles.

The team of Shayla Smith and Maci Underwood placed second in girls' doubles.

Gabriel and Elijah Cortez placed third in boys' doubles.

SHS powerlifters place at meet

Stephenville High School powerlifters competed over the weekend in Hamilton and the boys team took second place overall.

Following are other results from the meet:

• Ruben Reyes: Outstanding Lifter 1st Place, 181

• Arianna Rosati: Outstanding Lifter, 1st Place 181

• Logan Davis: 1st Place, Super Heavy Weights

Rowland named WAC Hitter of the Week

STEPHENVILLE — Brady Rowland's impact as a catalyst to the Tarleton offense over the weekend earned her first Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Hitter of the Week award.

Rowland was the rock of the Tarleton lineup all weekend as the Texans improved to 10-0 on the season with another perfect 5-0 tournament weekend, this time at home with the Whataburger Softball Invitational. During the weekend, Tarleton defeated Syracuse, Alabama State, Prairie View A&M, and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Rowland was tied for a team-high with six RBI while hitting .462 with two doubles, two home runs, and four runs scored. In addition to her offense, it was her stellar defense that continued to shine. Against Syracuse, she was behind the dish while Tristan Bridges turned in a complete-game two-hit performance. Then Sunday at first base, she converted one of the biggest defensive plays of the weekend for the Texans by turning a 3-5 double play to end a Corpus Christi scoring threat in the top of the sixth to set up a game-winning home run for Tarleton in Sunday's finale.

For the season, Rowland is hitting .429 with a 1.389 OPS, which is tops on the team. She also has three home runs and 12 RBI while having only struck out once. She leads the team with a .568 on-base percentage.