Week at Glance: WBB hosts conference set, tennis, track and field get underway

TSU Sports Information

Students are returning to campus this week from holiday break, and with them, so do more of Tarleton's sports teams.

Both basketball programs are already in full swing, the pair scheduled to play New Mexico State on Thursday, Grand Canyon on Saturday, with the women's team at home. This week, the women's tennis team returns to competition with match play at Texas A&M on Sunday. On Friday-Saturday, Texan track and field will participate in the Texas Tech Corky Classic in Lubbock. Tarleton baseball will be hosting a hitting, pitching and catching clinic on Saturday in Stephenville for high schoolers.

Texan Women's Basketball hosts the conference set this week with a Thursday bout against New Mexico State at 6 p.m., followed by a Saturday matchup with Grand Canyon at 2 p.m. Head coach Misty Wilson has led her squad to a 6-2 record at Wisdom Gym this season, 9-5 overall this year. Last time at home, they knocked off Utah Valley 61-48, a Wolverines team that was in the NCAA Women's Division I Basketball Tournament last season. New Mexico State is 4-6 this season, losing four of their last five games. They've only played five games since Dec. 1, last taking the court on Dec. 28.

Thursday's game will be "Stephenville Night" with $5 general admission tickets available for Stephenville residents. Coupon code "JACKETS" is needed upon checkout online. The Stephenville Stingers Little Dribblers will be performing at halftime. On Saturday, the game is "Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day" and "Evant Day." Free tickets are available for all faculty, staff and their immediate families when checking out online (tied to SSO). There are $5 tickets available for all residents of Evant, using the coupon code "ELKS" at checkout.

The Lopes bring a 9-5 overall record to Wisdom Gym, 2-1 in WAC play. They are coming off of a 73-72 overtime win over Lamar, as Chloe Akin-Otiko nailed the game-winning three-pointer with five seconds remaining to give GCU their fourth win in five games. They're 1-3 on the road this year.

Texan Men's Basketball is coming off of two impressive and exciting home wins against Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin. Tahj Small was named the Western Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week after averaging 23 points, and Noah McDavid was WAC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week. This past Saturday, Tarleton came away with a 77-71 overtime win over the Lumberjacks in front of a loud Wisdom Gym to improve to 3-1 in WAC play, 8-9 overall, plus an incredible 7-1 home record.

This week, they'll play at New Mexico State on Thursday at 8 p.m. and at Grand Canyon on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Aggies are having a special season thus far, holding a 13-2 overall record, 3-0 in the WAC, 6-1 at home. They're riding a nine-game winning streak, last losing on Nov. 30 against New Mexico. GCU has also had an impressive start to the 2021-22 campaign, winners of five straight to lift them to a 12-2 overall record, 3-0 WAC, 8-1 at home. Their last loss came on the road at the hands of Arizona State on Dec. 9, 67-62.

Texan Tennis is back to match play on Sunday at Texas A&M in College Station. The competition begins at 4 p.m. CT against the SEC opponent, who went 21-8 last season, 11-1 at home. The Aggies advanced past Drake and No. 21 Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament last year before losing 4-2 against No. 7 Florida State in the Sweet 16. The Texans last played against different competition on Oct. 22 against Weatherford College in the Texan invite. Tarleton rolled through the competition with a 15-3 match mark. Last season in match play, the Texans went 5-1 in conference, 11-10 overall, winners of five of their last six team matches.

Tarleton Track and Field will be in action on Friday and Saturday at the Texas Tech Corky Classic in Lubbock. It's an indoor event, nothing new to the Texans, who competed in multiple indoor meets at the Red Raiders' Sports Performance Center facility in five-of-six seasons between 2015-2020. This marks Tarleton's first-ever indoor meet as a Division I program. The Texans have 96 athletes listed on their roster. The program returns 52 competitors – 27 women and 25 men – from last season and anticipates the debut of 44 newcomers this spring.

Texan Baseball will be hosting a hitting clinic and a pitching and catching clinic on Saturday in Stephenville for high schoolers. The pitching and catching clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon with the hitting clinic set for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Campers will have the opportunity to get instruction from the Tarleton coaching staff. The clinics are available to students in 9th through 12th grade. The cost for each camp is $100. Online registration is available at TexanBaseballCamps.com.

Follow the action with links to live stats, live video, and live audio (when available) are available for every specific game on the schedule page at TarletonSports.com and within the match day preview stories each week.

The airwaves of the Tarleton Sports Network will have both basketball coaches shows on early this week, starting with the Misty Wilson Show on Monday at 12:30 p.m. from Bruner Auto Family at the corner of Lillian and the South Loop in Stephenville. On Tuesday, the Billy Gillispie Show will air at noon from First Financial Bank, 2201 W S. Loop, Stephenville. Both shows will be on demand at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. Fans are encouraged to safely attend the live airing of each 30-minutes show, with free food provided.

Tickets are available for all the upcoming home events online at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The ticket office is open from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Student tickets are available for free to Tarleton students from any campus with a valid university ID number but must be ordered in advance at TarletonSports.com/tickets.