Stephenville High School sports in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Tickets available for Jackets, Wildcats game

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets are scheduled to take on the Paris Wildcats at 7:30 p.m. Friday at C.H. Collins Stadium in Denton.

Fans can purchase tickets at: https://gofan.co/app/school/TX12422

Some things for fans to know:

• No cash will be accepted; all sales are online.

• Tickets can be purchased on site

• Printouts or screenshots of the online ticket WILL NOT be accepted.

• THSCA passes, TGCA passes, District Admin passes, and senior citizen passes are accepted.

• Masks are optional but encouraged.

• No refunds once tickets are purchased; all sales are final.

Bees, coach win District 6-4A honors

The Stephenville High School Bees volleyball team wrapped up the season with a 3-1 loss to Argyle on Nov. 9, but with an impressive record of 31-11 (8-0 in district) the Bees came away with several post-season awards.

Coach Shay Douglas was named District 6-4A Coach of the Year and Landri Withers was named district Most Valuable Player.

Emma Gidding was named Offensive Player of the Year, Audrey Brandon was named Blocker of the Year, and Keirstyn Carlton was named Newcomer of the Year.

Several players were also named to the District 6-4A All-District first team. They include Kennedy Coffee, Jaylee Matthews and Leddy Rae Guinn. Macie Sheets was named to the All-District second team.

Lexi Whaley, Caris Howell, Reese Weyers, Emma Giddings, Maddie Durant, Landri Withers, Kennedy Coffee, Leddy Rae Guinn, Presleigh Laduque and Brooklyn Langford were named Academic All-District.

Howell, Coffee and Langford were also named THSCA Academic All-State second team.

THSCA Academic All-State honorable mention honors went to Weyers, Giddings, Withers, Durant and Matthews.

Jackets open season with win

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets boys basketball team opened the season with a non-district game at Milsap on Saturday.

The Jackets beat the Bulldogs, 84-28.

Next up, the Jackets were scheduled to play another non-district match on Tuesday at China Spring.

Bees open season with win

The Stephenville High School Bees girls basketball team opened the season with a non-district win over Fort Stockton on Nov. 6.

The Bees beat the Panthers, 63-18.

Stephenville easily led in scoring at each quarter break. They outscored the Panthers 17-3 in the first quarter and 17-3 in the second quarter to lead 34-6 at the half. In the third quarter, the Bees outscored the Panthers 18-2 and 11-10 in the final quarter for the win.

The Bees were scheduled to play another non-conference game on Tuesday at China Spring.