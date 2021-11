E-T staff report

Cross country

Stephenville High School cross country recently competed at the regional cross country meet held in Lubbock.

The Honey Bees finish 11th and the Jackets finish 10th.

Tennis

Several SHS tennis players recently won 4-A District 7 awards.

Nathan Barry was named Ladder 1 First Team All District.

Jordan Sutten was named Ladder 2 Second Team.

Jayci Smith was named Ladder 4 Second Team.