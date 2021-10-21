Honeybees one win away from district crown

By Jay Hinton

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

The No. 11 Stephenville Honeybees are just one win away from wrapping up their third consecutive District 6-4A championship.

The Honeybees (26-10, 6-0), who beat Glen Rose in four on Tuesday, have won eight straight matches, and should they beat Lampasas (12-26, 0-7) on Friday night, they will officially bring home the hardware.

In the home win over the Lady Tigers, Jaylee Matthews recorded a triple-double with 23 assists, 13 digs and 11 kills in leading the Honeybees to the 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 23-25 victory.

Landri Withers recorded 12 kills and eight digs, while Audrey Brandon had 11 kills and five blocks and Keristyn Carlton had 12 kills and three blocks in the win.

Leddy Rae Guinn rallied 30 digs and Kennedy Coffee had 21 assists and nine digs.

The Honeybees won the first set with ease, but they had to come back in the second set after being down 21-20 to take the commanding 2-0 lead.

The Lady Tigers rallied with three consecutive points in the third set to cut the lead to 2-1, and then they had a 23-19 lead in the fourth before the Honeybees reeled off six straight points to take the set and match.

Aimee Flippen led the Lady Tigers with 17 kills, while Cam Hinton had 18 digs.