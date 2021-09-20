Football returns for home game; VB, XC hit the road

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — On the schedule, the Tarleton football team is slated for three straight home games, but this past Saturday marked a neutral site game played at the Texas Rangers' former park, now called Choctaw Stadium.

This upcoming Saturday, Tarleton football will return to Stephenville for a true home game, as they'll face off against New Mexico Highlands at Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m.

Tarleton volleyball will continue a 13-match road trip with two matches this week, first against Incarnate Word in San Antonio, the second at Texas Southern in Houston. Cross country will hit the course for their second meet of the season when they visit Texas A&M on Saturday.

Texans football has faced the Cowboys four times in program history, winning the last two meetings played out over the last 20 years. In the last football game at Memorial Stadium, over 12,000 fans packed the venue for the Texans' 54-7 win over Fort Lewis. This past Saturday against Southern Utah, the Texans played a thrilling contest in Arlington, falling at the very end 40-35. Quarterback Steven Duncan threw for 256 passing yards and four touchdowns, three of which went to wide receiver Tariq Bitson. Defensive back Devin Hafford had two interceptions, including a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Texan volleyball is coming off a 3-1 match win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with set scores of 25-19, 22-25, 25-20 and 25-20. The team is 5-7 on the year, with great showing in their most recent tournament in Corpus Christi, where they faced match-point against Texas State and put up a good fight against UTEP. Carmen Kinsey and Kayla Brannon were named to the Islanders Classic All-Tournament Team following the final horn vs. A&M-CC.

Cross country will participate at the Texas A&M Invitational in College Station on Saturday in the full-day event. The Texans turned in 10 collegiate 5k personal records in their season-opening meet at the UTA Invitational at Lynn Creek Park. The men placed third in a with 64 points and an average time of 15:27.30 while the women took fifth at 126 points and a 19:42.90 team pace. Tarleton's men's 5k performance was by far the program's fastest in recent memory. Five of the six Texan competitors – four of whom are freshmen – placed inside the top-20 in a meet field that featured regional Division I foes North Texas, SMU and TCU. On the women's side, head coach Pat Ponder entered a lineup featuring three returners and three newcomers. Four of the six athletes finished inside the top-30 and four 5k personal bests were set.

