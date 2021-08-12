McArthur joins Texan Iron Performance staff as newest assistant coach

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton's Athletic Performance program has added a new full-time strength and conditioning coach with the hiring of Weston McArthur.

"I became acquainted with Weston through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa) national conference this year and am impressed with his maturity and his knowledge as a young strength and conditioning coach. It didn't take me long to figure out that he is the type of person we want in our program," said Assistant Athletic Director for Performance Rod Cole. "Coach McArthur will be in charge of training Women's Basketball, Track & Field, and Women's Soccer moving forward, along with assisting with multiple sports."

McArthur comes to Tarleton after spending last year as a graduate assistant strength coach at North Georgia. During his tenure at UNG, McArthur oversaw the baseball, softball, men's golf and rifle teams while assisting with men and women's basketball and women's soccer.

He spent the previous summer as an intern with Nevada-Las Vegas (UNLV).

"I am very excited to begin my full-time career at Tarleton State University. After meeting Coach Cole at the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa) conference last May, I was very intrigued with the school and program," said McArthur. "Once I got to Stephenville and toured Tarleton, I knew this would be a great environment to work in. I am excited to continue and grow the great traditions of Tarleton."

After a junior college baseball career as a catcher for Walters State, McArthur ventured to North Georgia where he earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science in 2019 and a master's degree in kinesiology in 2021.

McArthur joins the full-time staff for the Tarleton Texan Iron Athletic Performance program that includes master strength coaches Cole and Stephanie Sharpe.