Yellow Jackets prepare for upcoming season

Maci Guay

For the Empire-Tribune

The Stephenville Yellow Jackets football team kicked off the 2021 season with two-a-day practices beginning on Monday.

With 150 players among the varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams, this season is bound to be one to remember.

Head coach Sterling Doty's two-year, off-season program has impacted many players by improving their speed and strength, and the payoff can be seen both on the field and in the weight room.

Stephenville High School football holds a special place in the heart of this town as every fall, the residents of Stephenville come out to support the Jackets as they represent the legacy of Stephenville High School football — a Texas tradition.

The team is being led into the 2021 season by junior starting quarterback Ryder Lambert. The team’s offense is rounded out by seniors Coy Eakin and Reece Elston as wide receivers, and senior Reese Young is leading the defensive line this fall for his final year as linebacker.

The Yellow Jackets compete against Sweetwater for the first game of the season on Friday, Aug. 27, at Tarleton’s Memorial Stadium.

The coaching and athletic training staff expressed their excitement for the season beginning.

Wendy Svoboda, head athletic trainer, shares her feelings about the season kickoff.

“I’m excited!" she said. "In football it’s always fun to start a new season, and I’m excited to see what happens.”

Athletic director Jerod Womack said he is confident in the Yellow Jackets’ football season and shares his thoughts.

“Football is off to a great start," he said. "We have great numbers this year and expect more kids to come to play when school starts. There is great energy and enthusiasm out here.”

The coaching staff is not only pushing these boys to better their sports skills and strength, but also to teach life skills they can take with them after high school and into their adult lives.

Having heart on and off the field is important to the coaching staff to not only develop great players, but great young men, the coaches said.

The city of Stephenville is ready to represent the gold and blue this season, and watch all the hard work done by the team pay off on the field.