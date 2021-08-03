Tarleton Athletics to host pregame party at Texas Live! prior to football at Globe Life Park

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Texan Nation is welcome to join fellow defenders of the purple and white for an official pregame party at Texas Live! ahead of Tarleton's football game against Southern Utah at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Sept. 18.

The event will take place at Miller Tavern and Beer Garden inside Texas Live! from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be free admission for all Texan fans with a game ticket for the Tarleton-Southern Utah game at 6 p.m. Fans in attendance can check into the Tarleton Fan Rewards program and receive 500 points, along with chances to win official Tarleton gear and prizes.

All ticket purchases must be made at https://www.mlb.com/rangers/ballpark/globe-life-park/events/football through Major League Baseball's website. Ticket prices extend up to $20 for Field Reserved seats. Parking passes are also available for $15.

Globe Life Park is the former home of the Texas Rangers Baseball team and now plays host to premier sporting events in the metroplex.

There are two ways to access your tickets and parking passes using your mobile device:

Download the MLB Ballpark app from your phone's app store. Use the same email address and password you entered when purchasing your tickets to log in and follow the prompts until you reach the home screen. Tap the wallet icon at the bottom of the screen to view your tickets and parking passes.

You can also access your tickets through your My Rangers Tickets account by visiting texasrangers.com/mytickets on your phone's browser. Tap the green "Sign into My Rangers Tickets" button, and use the same email address and password you entered when purchasing your tickets to log in. Once you've logged in, your next event will appear below your name. Tap the blue "View All Available Inventory" button to view all available events that you've purchased.

Tarleton is coming off a 5-3 spring season and will make its debut in the revitalized Western Athletic Conference. Southern Utah will join the WAC in the summer of 2022.