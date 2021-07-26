Tarleton cross country releases 2021 schedule; opens season Sept. 11

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Returning to a semblance of normalcy, Tarleton cross country will compete in the fall for the first time in two years, as head coach Pat Ponder announced the program's 2021 schedule on Monday.

The Texans are slated to race at four meets across the state of Texas before flying to Riverside, California on Oct. 29 for their second appearance at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships.

"This is a well-balanced schedule," Ponder said. "It will help prepare our student athletes for the challenges of the WAC Championships."

The season begins with a short drive east to Arlington on Sept. 11 for the UTA Invitational. Sandwiched in between the season-opener and conference championships are a pair of trips to College Station, first for the Texas A&M Invitational on Sept. 25 and then the Arturo Barros Invitational on Oct. 15.

Ponder said the team expects to add a fourth meet during the week of Oct. 4-11 to round out its regular season lineup.

Tarleton possesses familiarity with its confirmed regular season meets. The Texans were scheduled to race at all three meets in 2020 before the WAC moved fall sports to the spring due to COVID-19 concerns. In 2018, the Tarleton men placed second at the Texas A&M Invitational against a field that included 10 Division I teams.

Both cross country and track and field are eligible to compete for and win WAC championships as Tarleton completes its second of four transition years to NCAA Division I.

The Texans raced at two meets this spring before moving directly into the outdoor track and field season.

Full schedule details can be found on the cross country page on TarletonSports.com.