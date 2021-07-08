Texan Soccer to host two prospect identification camps in August

TSU Sports Information

For the first time in Tarleton sports history, soccer summer camps are coming to campus.

The Texans are hosting a pair of prospect identification camps from Aug. 7-8 under the direction of head coach Pete Cuadrado. The camps are one-day opportunities for athletes entering 8th through 12th grade to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to the Tarleton coaching staff. Campers will compete in 11v11 matches and receive individual instruction.

Camp details are as follows:

Prospect Camp One

When: Aug. 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Who: Athletes entering 8th through 12th grade

Cost: $95, includes an official Tarleton State t-shirt

Prospect Camp Two

When: Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.

Who: Athletes entering 8th through 12th grade

Cost: $95, includes an official Tarleton State t-shirt

Please note that in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletic booster or other representative of Tarleton's athletics interests may not pay for any expense such as registration fee, travel, lodging, etc. that might be related to a prospective student-athlete's participation in a sports camp or clinic administered Tarleton or any of its coaches of staff members.

Visit TarletonSoccerCamps.com for additional information and registration links.

Tarleton announced the addition of women's soccer as the 15th intercollegiate athletics program in school history in January. The program expects to begin its inaugural season in the Fall of 2022.