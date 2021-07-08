Texan Soccer to host two prospect identification camps in August
For the first time in Tarleton sports history, soccer summer camps are coming to campus.
The Texans are hosting a pair of prospect identification camps from Aug. 7-8 under the direction of head coach Pete Cuadrado. The camps are one-day opportunities for athletes entering 8th through 12th grade to showcase their abilities and gain exposure to the Tarleton coaching staff. Campers will compete in 11v11 matches and receive individual instruction.
Camp details are as follows:
Prospect Camp One
When: Aug. 7, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Who: Athletes entering 8th through 12th grade
Cost: $95, includes an official Tarleton State t-shirt
Prospect Camp Two
When: Aug. 8, 1-4 p.m.
Who: Athletes entering 8th through 12th grade
Cost: $95, includes an official Tarleton State t-shirt
Please note that in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletic booster or other representative of Tarleton's athletics interests may not pay for any expense such as registration fee, travel, lodging, etc. that might be related to a prospective student-athlete's participation in a sports camp or clinic administered Tarleton or any of its coaches of staff members.
Visit TarletonSoccerCamps.com for additional information and registration links.
Tarleton announced the addition of women's soccer as the 15th intercollegiate athletics program in school history in January. The program expects to begin its inaugural season in the Fall of 2022.