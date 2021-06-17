Washington elevated to Director of Basketball Operations role

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton women's basketball has promoted Lindsey Washington to Director of Basketball Operations, head coach Misty Wilson announced this week.

The 2021-22 season will be Washington's fifth year with Tarleton women's basketball. She served as the team's graduate manager the past two seasons after wrapping up a four-year playing career that started in Stephenville. Washington played two years for Tarleton from 2011-13 as Lindsey Mann. She married former Texan football player Savion Washington in 2018.

"Lindsey has a true passion for the game of basketball and will do both big and small things to make sure she passes that passion on to others, especially our team," Wilson said. "She did an outstanding job as our graduate manager organizing community service and mental health opportunities and helping with the logistics of running a Division I program. It makes sense to elevate her to Director of Basketball Operations, using her creativity by allowing her to continue finding ways to positively impact our program and players. We are blessed to be able to keep Lindsey on staff and look forward to building a successful Division I program together."

Washington becomes the first person to fill the position for the women's program.

"I'm so thankful to continue to work & grow with this program," Washington said. "It's like home for me here at Tarleton and I feel very blessed to be learning under Coach Wilson and working with an amazing staff. I'm excited about the future as we continue our D1 transition."

Washington helped Tarleton navigate the first stages of its Division I transition following her return to Stephenville in 2019.

Tarleton shined in the classroom in its first Division I season with Washington in a graduate manager role with the program. The team posted a 3.63 cumulative grade point average during the spring 2021 semester. Additionally, five players – Lucy Benson, Emily Cavey, Emily Cunningham, Iyana Dorsey and Hailey Ibarra – earned 4.0 marks.

The Texans also maintained active community service involvement throughout the 2020-21 season. During the fall 2020 semester, Washington helped in organizing the "Race for Change" fundraiser in support of the Black Student Union on campus. A 5k fun run was held on Oct. 17 along the Bosque River Trail in Stephenville and elicited participation from all 14 of Tarleton's intercollegiate athletic programs.

Washington spearheaded other community service initiatives as well, including team participation in a December toy drive with the Stephenville Optimist Club and World Read Aloud Day on Feb. 3.

Tarleton closed its inaugural Division I season on the hardwood by playing its best basketball of the winter. The Texans won five of their final nine games and enjoyed a four-game winning streak throughout February. The late-season surge was highlighted by a weekend sweep of WAC foe Chicago State and a home victory over UTRGV in the team's season finale. In Washington's first year as a graduate manager, the Texans posted a 21-8 overall record in their final NCAA Division II season. The 21 wins marked the third consecutive 20-win season under Wilson. Tarleton enjoyed a 15-7 record in Lone Star Conference play and was 11-5 in Wisdom Gym.

Before returning to Tarleton, Washington finished out her playing career a stellar two-year stint at Mid-America Christian University from 2014-16. As a senior, Washington made 18 starts across 27 games and averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. She scored in double figures on 16 occasions and closed her career with a pair 30-point games in her final two contests at MACU.

Washington earned an undergraduate degree in sports management in 2017. She earned a Master of Science degree in kinesiology with a concentration in sport administration from Tarleton in May.