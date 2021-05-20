Texans sign QB Driskel to one-year deal amid Watson's uncertain future

Scott Gleeson

USA Today

The Houston Texans signed free agent quarterback Jeff Driskel to a one-year deal, according to an ESPN report. The deal is worth up to $2.5 million.

Driskel's signing comes in light of an uncertain future for starter Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits of alleged sexual assault and inappropriate conduct. Watson also asked for a trade from the franchise in January.

The former Florida Gators signal caller joins a QB corps in Houston that includes Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills and Ryan Finley.

Driskel, a sixth round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, played for the Denver Broncos in the 2020 campaign but was released by the team earlier this month. He made three appearances for Denver, with a 54.7% completion rate and throwing for 432 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Prior to his stint with the Broncos he made his first start with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and also saw time for the Detroit Lions.

Driskel signed a one-year deal with a base salary of $1 million base that features $250,000 worth in a signing bonus and a potential bonus for playing time, per ESPN.

Driskel played the first part of his NCAA with Florida, leading the Gators to the Sugar Bowl as a starter in 2013, and later played out his final part of his career with Louisiana Tech.