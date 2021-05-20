Tarleton's Sharpe named Master Strength and Conditioning Coach

TSU Sports Information

FORT WORTH – Stephanie Sharpe, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at Tarleton State University, was named Master Strength and Conditioning Coach by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches association (CSCCa).

This honor is the highest given in the strength and conditioning coaching profession, and the ceremony is undoubtedly the highlight of the association's National Conference each year.

Master Strength and Conditioning Coach Rod Cole, also from Tarleton, presented Coach Sharpe with the blue MSCC Jacket on Thursday evening, May 6, 2021, at the Fort Worth Omni Hotel in Fort Worth.

"This is an incredible honor for Stephanie," says CSCCa Chief Executive Officer, Scott Bennett. "Being named a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach signifies a commitment to the student athlete, the Tarleton State University Athletic Program, and the strength and conditioning profession. We are honored to have Coach Sharpe as a member of our association and to have her join the ranks of the Master Strength and Conditioning Coaches. She is truly a model of an outstanding strength and conditioning professional."

"The best thing I've done in my 12 years at Tarleton is hire Stephanie Sharpe," said Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance. "This is an incredible accomplishment for Coach Sharpe and I'm proud of her for this well-earned career achievement award."

In order to receive this certification and corresponding title of distinction, an individual must first meet the following criteria:

1) Hold a minimum of a bachelor's degree;

2) Be a currently practicing, full-time strength & conditioning coach of a collegiate or

professional athletic team;

3) Hold current membership in the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches

association (CSCCa) and be in good standing;

4) Hold the CSCCa Certification – SCCC (Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified);

and

5) Have a minimum of 12 years' experience as a full-time strength and conditioning

coach of a collegiate and/or professional athletic team

Seven collegiate strength & conditioning coaches received the prestigious title of Master Strength & Conditioning Coach at the 2021 MSCC Ceremony: Stephanie Sharpe (Tarleton State University); Tanna Burge (Texas A&M University); Michael Favre (University of Michigan); Elaine Deppe (Indiana University); David McMannus (Indiana State University); Ryan Horn (Previously at Wake Forest University); and Tanner Kolb (West Virginia University). These seven coaches joined the existing 210 Master Strength & Conditioning Coaches, bringing the total number of MSCC's to 217.