Tarleton State athletics hosting summer camps
Tarleton State athletics have announced their plans for upcoming summer camps. Details are listed by sport below.
• Texan football
Tarleton Texan Football has announced the return of its annual summer camps, including one youth camp and three opportunities for high school student-athletes.
Tarleton will host four football camps this summer, beginning with a Little Texans Camp on June 1-3. The final three camps will be one-day opportunities for high school students entering 10th through 12th grade to showcase their abilities. Camp details are as follows:
• Little Texan Camp
When: June 1-3
Time: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Who: Age 5-12 or entering 7th grade
Cost: $120, includes camp insurance and meal
• One Day Camps
When: June 12 / July 10
Time: 1-5 p.m.
Who: HS Athletes entering 10th through 12th grade
Cost: $40, includes camp insurance
• Friday Night Lights Camp
When: July 23
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Who: HS Athletes entering 10th through 12th grade
Cost: $40, includes camp insurance
Please note that in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletic booster or other representative of Tarleton's athletics interests may not pay for any expense such as registration fee, travel, lodging, etc. that might be related to a prospective student-athlete's participation in a sports camp or clinic administered Tarleton or any of its coaches of staff members.
Additional camp information and links to register can be found at TexansFootballCamps.com. Information regarding all other summer camps at Tarleton can be found on the Inside Athletics tab at TarletonSports.com.
• Texan baseball
Tarleton Baseball will be hosting four summer camps in June and August. There will be two youth camps and two Texan prospect camps. Registration is currently open for all camps on texanbaseballcamps.com.
The youth camps are available for 3rd through 8th grades and the Texan prospect camps are available for 2022, 2023, and 2024 graduates.
The camps for baseball are as follows:
• Youth Camp
When: June 7-9
Who: 3rd through 8th grade
Time: 9 a.m. to noon (daily)
Cost: $100
• Texan Prospect Camp
When: June 23
Who: 2022, 2023, & 2024 graduates
Time: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Cost: Position Players & Pitchers $150, Two-way player $225
• Youth Camp
When: Aug. 2-4
Who: 3rd through 8th grade
Time: 9 a.m. to noon (daily)
Cost: $100
• Texan Prospect Camp
When: Aug. 14
Who: 2022, 2023, & 2024 graduates
Time: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Cost: Position Players & Pitchers $150, Two-way player $225
Full registration details and information can be found at texanbaseballcamps.com.
• Texan men's basketball
Tarleton Men's Basketball has announced the return of its annual summer camps for kids and prospects of all ages. Registration is available at texanbasketballcamp.com.
The Texans are hosting four summer camps in Wisdom Gym, beginning with a Tryout Camp for the class of 2021 on June 2. Tarleton will also sponsor a Prospect Camp for incoming 9th through 12th graders on June 3. Tarleton will host two Day Camps on June 21-23 and July 26-28.
Men's Basketball Camp details are as follows:
• Tryout Camp
When: June 2
Who: Graduating Seniors (Class of 2021)
Time: 1:30-6 p.m.
Price: $75
• Prospect Camp
When: June 3
Who: Incoming 9th-12th graders
Time: 1:30-6 p.m.
Price: $75
• Day Camp 1
When: June 21-23
Who: Incoming 1st – 6th graders; Incoming 7th – 12th graders
Time: 1st – 6th graders at 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (registration from 8 – 9 a.m.)
7th – 12th graders at 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. (registration from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.)
Cost: $75
• Day Camp 2
When: July 26-28
Who: Incoming 1st – 6th graders; Incoming 7th – 12th graders
Time: 1st – 6th graders at 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (registration from 8 – 9 a.m.)
7th – 12th graders at 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. (registration from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.)
Cost: $75
Visit texanbasketballcamp.com for additional information and registration links. Information regarding all other summer camps at Tarleton can be found on the Inside Athletics tab at TarletonSports.com.
• Texan women's basketball
Tarleton women's basketball has announced the return of its annual summer camps in June, including two elite prospect camps, a team camp and one youth camp.
The Texans are hosting five camps, beginning with a high school Team Camp on June 4-5. Tarleton will also sponsor a Fundamentals Camp for students entering 4th through 12th grade on June 7-9. A Mini Camp for kids between kindergarten and 4th grade then takes center stage on June 14-16.
Tarleton's elite prospect camp dates are June 10 and 30 and are one-day opportunities for high school athletes to showcase their abilities.
Camp details are as follows:
• Team Camp
When: June 4-5
Who: JV Division, Small School Division, Big School Division
Cost: $600 per team, includes camp insurance
• Fundamentals Camp
When: June 7-9
Time: 8:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Who: Athletes entering 4th through 12th grade
Cost: $150, includes camp insurance and meals
• Mini Camp
When: June 14-16
Time: 8 a.m. to noon
Who: Ages 5-10 or entering 4th grade
Cost: $125, includes camp insurance
• Elite Prospect Camps
When: June 10 and June 30
Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Who: Athletes entering 9th through 12th grade
Cost: $50, includes camp insurance and meals
Visit tarletonwbkcamp.com for additional information and registration links. Information regarding all other summer camps at Tarleton can be found on the Inside Athletics tab at TarletonSports.com.
• Texan volleyball
Tarleton Volleyball is hosting four summer camps beginning in July. The camps will span two different weekends in July and registration is currently available at tarletonvolleyballcamps.com.
There will be two different age groups for camps with Elite Camps available for grades 9th through 12th and Fundamentals Camps for grades first through eighth.
The camps for volleyball are as follows:
• Elite Camp
When: July 16
Who: 9th through 12th grade
Time: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $100, includes camp insurance
• Fundamentals Camp
When: July 17
Who: 1st through 8th grade
Time: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $100, includes camp insurance
• Elite Camp
When: July 23
Who:9th through 12th grade
Time: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $100, includes camp insurance
• Fundamentals Camp
When: July 24
Who: 1st through 8th grade
Time: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $100, includes camp insurance
Full registration details and information can be found at tarletonvolleyballcamps.com.
• Texan tennis
For the first time under head coach Elianne Miron, Tarleton will be hosting tennis camps on campus. There will be three opportunities to attend over June and July and the camps are open to male and female athletes.
Tarleton will host three camps, beginning June 15. Each camp has full and half day options available. All athletes between grades kindergarten and senior in high school are eligible to attend. Camp details are as follows:
• Tennis Camp 1
When: June 15-18
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Who: Girls and boys grade K-12
Cost: $310 for full days; $175 for half days
• Tennis Camp 2
When: July 6-9
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Who: Girls and boys grade K-12
Cost: $310 for full days; $175 for half days
• Tennis Camp 3
When: July 21-24
Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Who: Girls and boys grade K-12
Cost: $310 for full days; $175 for half days
Additional camp information and links to register can be found at TarletonTennisCamps.com.