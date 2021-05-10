Tarleton State athletics hosting summer camps

TSU Sports Information

Tarleton State athletics have announced their plans for upcoming summer camps. Details are listed by sport below.

• Texan football

Tarleton Texan Football has announced the return of its annual summer camps, including one youth camp and three opportunities for high school student-athletes.

Tarleton will host four football camps this summer, beginning with a Little Texans Camp on June 1-3. The final three camps will be one-day opportunities for high school students entering 10th through 12th grade to showcase their abilities. Camp details are as follows:

• Little Texan Camp

When: June 1-3

Time: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Who: Age 5-12 or entering 7th grade

Cost: $120, includes camp insurance and meal

• One Day Camps

When: June 12 / July 10

Time: 1-5 p.m.

Who: HS Athletes entering 10th through 12th grade

Cost: $40, includes camp insurance

• Friday Night Lights Camp

When: July 23

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Who: HS Athletes entering 10th through 12th grade

Cost: $40, includes camp insurance

Please note that in accordance with NCAA rules, an athletic booster or other representative of Tarleton's athletics interests may not pay for any expense such as registration fee, travel, lodging, etc. that might be related to a prospective student-athlete's participation in a sports camp or clinic administered Tarleton or any of its coaches of staff members.

Additional camp information and links to register can be found at TexansFootballCamps.com. Information regarding all other summer camps at Tarleton can be found on the Inside Athletics tab at TarletonSports.com.

• Texan baseball

Tarleton Baseball will be hosting four summer camps in June and August. There will be two youth camps and two Texan prospect camps. Registration is currently open for all camps on texanbaseballcamps.com.

The youth camps are available for 3rd through 8th grades and the Texan prospect camps are available for 2022, 2023, and 2024 graduates.

The camps for baseball are as follows:

• Youth Camp

When: June 7-9

Who: 3rd through 8th grade

Time: 9 a.m. to noon (daily)

Cost: $100

• Texan Prospect Camp

When: June 23

Who: 2022, 2023, & 2024 graduates

Time: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Cost: Position Players & Pitchers $150, Two-way player $225

• Youth Camp

When: Aug. 2-4

Who: 3rd through 8th grade

Time: 9 a.m. to noon (daily)

Cost: $100

• Texan Prospect Camp

When: Aug. 14

Who: 2022, 2023, & 2024 graduates

Time: 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Cost: Position Players & Pitchers $150, Two-way player $225

Full registration details and information can be found at texanbaseballcamps.com.

• Texan men's basketball

Tarleton Men's Basketball has announced the return of its annual summer camps for kids and prospects of all ages. Registration is available at texanbasketballcamp.com.

The Texans are hosting four summer camps in Wisdom Gym, beginning with a Tryout Camp for the class of 2021 on June 2. Tarleton will also sponsor a Prospect Camp for incoming 9th through 12th graders on June 3. Tarleton will host two Day Camps on June 21-23 and July 26-28.

Men's Basketball Camp details are as follows:

• Tryout Camp

When: June 2

Who: Graduating Seniors (Class of 2021)

Time: 1:30-6 p.m.

Price: $75

• Prospect Camp

When: June 3

Who: Incoming 9th-12th graders

Time: 1:30-6 p.m.

Price: $75

• Day Camp 1

When: June 21-23

Who: Incoming 1st – 6th graders; Incoming 7th – 12th graders

Time: 1st – 6th graders at 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (registration from 8 – 9 a.m.)

7th – 12th graders at 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. (registration from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.)

Cost: $75

• Day Camp 2

When: July 26-28

Who: Incoming 1st – 6th graders; Incoming 7th – 12th graders

Time: 1st – 6th graders at 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (registration from 8 – 9 a.m.)

7th – 12th graders at 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. (registration from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.)

Cost: $75

Visit texanbasketballcamp.com for additional information and registration links. Information regarding all other summer camps at Tarleton can be found on the Inside Athletics tab at TarletonSports.com.

• Texan women's basketball

Tarleton women's basketball has announced the return of its annual summer camps in June, including two elite prospect camps, a team camp and one youth camp.

The Texans are hosting five camps, beginning with a high school Team Camp on June 4-5. Tarleton will also sponsor a Fundamentals Camp for students entering 4th through 12th grade on June 7-9. A Mini Camp for kids between kindergarten and 4th grade then takes center stage on June 14-16.

Tarleton's elite prospect camp dates are June 10 and 30 and are one-day opportunities for high school athletes to showcase their abilities.

Camp details are as follows:

• Team Camp

When: June 4-5

Who: JV Division, Small School Division, Big School Division

Cost: $600 per team, includes camp insurance

• Fundamentals Camp

When: June 7-9

Time: 8:15 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Who: Athletes entering 4th through 12th grade

Cost: $150, includes camp insurance and meals

• Mini Camp

When: June 14-16

Time: 8 a.m. to noon

Who: Ages 5-10 or entering 4th grade

Cost: $125, includes camp insurance

• Elite Prospect Camps

When: June 10 and June 30

Time: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Who: Athletes entering 9th through 12th grade

Cost: $50, includes camp insurance and meals

Visit tarletonwbkcamp.com for additional information and registration links. Information regarding all other summer camps at Tarleton can be found on the Inside Athletics tab at TarletonSports.com.

• Texan volleyball

Tarleton Volleyball is hosting four summer camps beginning in July. The camps will span two different weekends in July and registration is currently available at tarletonvolleyballcamps.com.

There will be two different age groups for camps with Elite Camps available for grades 9th through 12th and Fundamentals Camps for grades first through eighth.

The camps for volleyball are as follows:

• Elite Camp

When: July 16

Who: 9th through 12th grade

Time: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $100, includes camp insurance

• Fundamentals Camp

When: July 17

Who: 1st through 8th grade

Time: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $100, includes camp insurance

• Elite Camp

When: July 23

Who:9th through 12th grade

Time: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $100, includes camp insurance

• Fundamentals Camp

When: July 24

Who: 1st through 8th grade

Time: 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $100, includes camp insurance

Full registration details and information can be found at tarletonvolleyballcamps.com.

• Texan tennis

For the first time under head coach Elianne Miron, Tarleton will be hosting tennis camps on campus. There will be three opportunities to attend over June and July and the camps are open to male and female athletes.

Tarleton will host three camps, beginning June 15. Each camp has full and half day options available. All athletes between grades kindergarten and senior in high school are eligible to attend. Camp details are as follows:

• Tennis Camp 1

When: June 15-18

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Who: Girls and boys grade K-12

Cost: $310 for full days; $175 for half days

• Tennis Camp 2

When: July 6-9

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Who: Girls and boys grade K-12

Cost: $310 for full days; $175 for half days

• Tennis Camp 3

When: July 21-24

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Who: Girls and boys grade K-12

Cost: $310 for full days; $175 for half days

Additional camp information and links to register can be found at TarletonTennisCamps.com.