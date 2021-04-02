Texans take down Trailblazers in 10th inning walk-off

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – The Texans came from behind twice to take game one over Dixie State 10-9 in 10 innings.

A walk-off single from Tyler Fowler sealed the deal on the Texans' win and capped off Fowlers' standout day. Fowler went 3-for-5 with three RBI and scored one run. Three other Texans, Kemuel Thomas-Rivera, Blake Burns and Bryan Aguilar, also had a multi-hit game, all recording two hits on the day.

The Texans fell behind first after the Trailblazers plated one run in the top of the first but answered quickly. A five run second inning gave the Texans their first lead of the day. The Trailblazers walked in two of the five Texan runs of the inning with bases loaded walks. Wade Raburn recorded the third run on an RBI groundout, and Blake Burns recorded his first two RBI of the day with a single, scoring London Green and Colby Seltzer.

Both teams went quietly in the third inning before the Texans added another run in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single from Burns, his third RBI of the day.

Dixie State tied things up in the top of the fifth with five unearned runs. Things were silent for both sides in the 6th and 8th, but the Trailblazers got on back in the 7th to take the lead into the 9th.

The Texans weren't going to let this one get away from them and rallied in the bottom of the 9th. With a leadoff single, Thomas-Rivera got things started before Aguilar also hit a single, putting two on with one out. Fowler recorded his second hit of the day, plating Dean Frew, who was pinch running for Thomas-Rivera, and tied things up to push the game to extra innings.

With the only home run of the day, Dixie State had a two-run shot in the top of the 10th. The Texans had a leadoff single from Green before an error plated a run, and Frew recorded a sacrifice fly to tie things up in the 10th. Fowler stepped up to the plate for the last time and hit a walk-off single through the left side to push the Texans to the win.

Green was 1-for-4 with two walks, one RBI and three runs. Burns had a game-high three RBI, and Aguilar recorded the only stolen base of the day.

The pitching staff for the Texans put together a stellar outing, with Alex Pinedo starting on the mound and going 6 innings, recording five strikeouts, and only allowing one earned run. Zach Poe came in to relieve Pinedo, striking out two Trailblazers and allowing no earned runs. A.J. Wood recorded the win for the Texans by closing out the game, going three innings, striking out three and only allowing one earned run.

The Texans were set to continue the series with the Trailblazers Friday with a doubleheader.

Game one

Inning 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 R H E

Dixie State 1 0 0 0 5 0 1 0 0 2 9 11 2

Tarleton State 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 10 11 3