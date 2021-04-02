Texans stunned by East Central in spring finale

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – No. 21 Tarleton Football dropped its spring season finale 21-14 to East Central on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

The Texans finished the eight-game schedule 5-3 and will get ready for their 11-game fall schedule, set to begin on Sept. 4, 2021.

Tarleton's offense couldn't get going all game, as the only Texan touchdown in the first half came on a Josh Kemp blocked field goal attempt that Benjie Franklin returned for a 68-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Texans and East Central were tied at 7-7 at the break. The Tigers scored three rushing downs, one in the first quarter and two in the third for 21 unanswered points and a 21-7 lead.

Quarterback Steven Duncan connected with Tariq Bitson midway through the third quarter for a 26-yard touchdown reception that cut the game to one possession, 21-14. Duncan finished the day with 276 passing yards, with 139 of those going to Bitson, who hauled in six passes to lead the Texans.

Tarleton managed only 55 rushing yards, its lowest output of the season. For the game, the Texans had 331 total yards, compared to ECU's 378 yards. The Texans also had three turnovers, including two costly fumbles – one on a kickoff return that turned into an East Central touchdown to start the third quarter, the other on the 3-yard line when the Texans were looking to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

Ronnell Wilson led the Texans with 17 total tackles while D.J. Harris added 14 tackles with three tackles for loss and two sacks.

East Central 7 0 14 0 21

Tarleton State 7 0 7 0 14