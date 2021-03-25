SHS Bass Club teams qualify for regionals

E-T staff report

The Stephenville High School Bass Club completed its regular season at Lake Granbury on March 20.

Clayton Easter and Mason Barney finished 21st catching four fish weighing 10.19 pounds. Clayton and Mason finished the season in second place with a total of 2,458 points behind the Angler of the Year team from Burleson with 2,467 points.

There were a total of 217 anglers fishing in the West Division. As a team, SHS finished in sixth place with a total of 471 points out of 34 schools.

Stephenville had four teams that qualified for Regionals at Lake Lewisville on April 17. The top 50% of the teams qualify.

• Clayton Easter and Mason Barney: Second

• Ben Kirbo and Coy Eakin: 22nd

• Jaxten Grove and Gavin Williams; 65th

• Corbin Poston: 84th

SHS had its first girls team compete since it started in 2017 with Lexi Nelms and Charleigh Feuerbacher. These girls finished 44th in the Granbury tournament catching three fish weighing 6.44 pounds.