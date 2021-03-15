Homecoming Week at a glance: 17 games across seven sports

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – It's homecoming week at Tarleton State University as Tarleton Athletics will be represented by seven sports playing 17 games.

Football, volleyball, baseball, softball, track & field, golf and tennis are all in action for Tarleton Athletics. Football and Softball are the only home events this week.

Tarleton football will have the first homecoming spring game in school history as the Texans host former Lone Star Conference rival Midwestern State on Saturday. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game will stream free of charge on the Tarleton Sports Network at TarletonSports.com/watch. The Texans are 3-2 on the season and it's the first matchup with Midwestern State since the Texans downed the Mustangs 66-7 in 2019.

Volleyball is on the road for all three matches this week, starting with WAC play at New Mexico State in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Monday and Tuesday. The Texans will travel to Fort Worth on Saturday for a rematch with TCU at 2 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena. The Texans topped the Horned Frogs 3-1 back on Feb. 25 in Stephenville.

Baseball will play a four-game series in Dallas against DBU on Thursday through Sunday at Horner Ballpark. The Texans and Patriots will play one game each day, with Thursday and Friday's games both at 6:30 p.m. Saturday's game is at 2 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Softball is playing at home for the first time since Feb. 24 when they host Abilene Christian for a single game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Texans will then travel to Lubbock for the Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic hosted by Texas Tech on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, Tarleton will play UTEP at noon and Texas Tech at 4 p.m. Sunday will feature a doubleheader against the Red Raiders at noon and 2 p.m. All games in Lubbock are at Rocky Johnson Field.

Track & Field will make its NCAA Division I debut at the ACU Wes Kittley Invitational on Friday and Saturday at Elmer Gray Stadium in Abilene. Meet information and schedules are available at ACUSports.com.

Golf is in Houston competing in the Prairie View A&M Invitational at the Sterling Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Tennis is on the road in St. George, Utah, to play a pair of WAC matches at Chicago State on Friday and Grand Canyon on Saturday.

How to watch/listen

All Tarleton football games will broadcast on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

Home game ticket information

Tickets can be purchased at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. For a complete list of game day protocols at Tarleton, visit TarletonSports.com/FanGuide.