Week at a Glance: Tarleton Athletics has 20 games across seven sports this week

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics will be represented by seven sports playing 20 games this week, with seven of the games at home in Stephenville.

Football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and tennis are all in action for Tarleton Athletics.

Tarleton Football is at home for the second straight week as it hosts Mississippi College on Saturday at 2 p.m. on the Tarleton Sports Network. Memorial Stadium capacity is limited to 50% and tickets must be purchased in advance on TarletonSports.com/tickets

Men's Basketball will travel to Edinburg to play its final series of the regular season when they take on UTRGV on Friday and Saturday. Friday's game vs. the Vaqueros will be held at the Bert Ogden Arena while Saturday's contest will be on campus at the UTRGV Fieldhouse. Both games are at 7 p.m. on the WAC Digital Network.

Women's Basketball will have four home games this week to close out its season inside Wisdom Gym. The Texans are making up a midseason postponement with Utah Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday with both games against the Wolverines set for 6 p.m. Tarleton will then host UTRGV on Friday and Saturday with the two games scheduled for 7 p.m. All four games can be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network.

Volleyball was in the Windy City to take on Chicago State at the Jacoby Dickens Center. The Texans are winners of three straight and six of its last seven after taking down TCU 3-1 last Thursday.

Baseball hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff for a two-game series on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Cecil Ballow Complex. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 2 p.m. while Wednesday will begin at 1 p.m. The Texans will then travel to Conway, Arkansas to play three total games with Central Arkansas and Missouri State. On Friday, the Texans will play at Central Arkansas at 6 p.m. On Saturday, the Texans will play a doubleheader starting with Missouri State at noon, followed by Central Arkansas at 4 p.m.

Softball will play five games on the road this week. The Texans travel to Abilene to take on ACU this Wednesday for a single game at 6 p.m. The Texans will then travel to Ruston, Louisiana, to play four games with Louisiana Tech and No. 23 Baylor on Friday through Sunday. The Texans will play Louisiana Tech on Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday will feature a doubleheader with No. 23 Baylor at noon and then Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. The Texans will close out the weekend with its second game against Baylor at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tennis has just one match on its schedule this week as the Texans travel to Georgetown to play Southwestern on Saturday at 2 p.m.

How to Watch/Listen

All Tarleton football games will broadcast on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

All Tarleton men's basketball games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and all games will broadcast exclusively on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

All Tarleton women's basketball games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and all games will broadcast exclusively on KXTR 100.7 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

Home game ticket information

At this time, capacity is limited to a maximum of 50% at Tarleton Athletics facilities, per Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-28. Due to the WAC's COVID-19 policy, the seating areas must be at least 12 feet from playing surface.

Tickets can be purchased at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.