Tarleton State University sports in brief

Softball adds single game road trip to ACU

STEPHENVILLE – As the Texans look to recoup games lost from their opening weekend, the Texans will make a quick road trip down I-20 for a single game against rival Abilene Christian Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Check the softball schedule page for links to live stats and ticket information.

The Texans are coming off a trip to the North Texas Invitational where Tarleton won three of four. The Texans have won five of their last six, dating back to Wednesday's home opener.

After Wednesday's trip to Abilene, the Texans will head to Ruston, Louisiana for four games at the La Tech Invitational. Tarleton will play two games against the host Techsters and two against nationally ranked Baylor.

Wernet tabbed TicketSmarter WAC Pitcher of the Week

DENVER – After a dominant week in the pitching circle and accounting for four of Tarleton's five wins on the week, Julia Wernet has been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

This is the first weekly conference honor for the Tarleton Softball program as a member of the WAC and the first in Wernet's career.

Wernet earned wins in each of her last four decisions while striking out 17 batters in five outings last week. On Wednesday against Prairie View A&M, Wernet came on in relief with one out and the bases loaded. She escaped the jam and then went on to pitch the final 4.0 innings and helped the Texans pick up their first Division I win.

Wernet also collected complete-game victories over Incarnate Word and Stephen F. Austin in which she allowed just one run in each game. To top off her week, Wernet struck out a career-high 10 batters on Friday against UIW.

Texans leave El Paso with a split vs. the Aggies

EL PASO – Tarleton women's basketball came up short in its bid to secure its second straight WAC weekend sweep and fifth consecutive win on Saturday, falling to New Mexico State 67-43 at Eastwood High School.

The Texans split the weekend twin bill with Aggies, having defeated the hosts 62-53 on Friday, and are now 8-13 overall and 3-7 in conference play.

Kandyn Faurie scored in double figures for the second time this season with a team-high 11 points on 5-11 shooting. Fellow guard Iyana Dorsey and Marissa Escamilla added 10 points apiece while Escamilla, 5-9, led all players with eight rebounds.

Tarleton returns to Stephenville for four home games in a five-day window to conclude its first of four transition seasons to Division I basketball. The Texans host Utah Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday before facing UTRGV on Friday and Saturday in Wisdom Gym.

Tuesday's game against the Wolverines is Tarleton's first conference home game since a Jan. 16 loss to conference-leader California Baptist. Both games vs. UVU tip off at 6 p.m. while Tarleton's contests opposite the Vaqueros are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Pinedo named TicketSmarter WAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week

DENVER – After a standout performance on the mound in Tarleton's series opener against Northwestern State, Alex Pinedo has been named the TicketSmarter Western Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

In his second outing for the Texans, the senior left-handed pitcher from El Paso struck out seven and only allowed one walk in his complete game two-hit shutout.

This is the first time the Texan Baseball program has won this award in their debut season in the Western Athletic Conference.

The Texans faced off against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Tuesday and finish the series at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Cecil Ballow Baseball Complex in Stephenville.