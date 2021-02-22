Week at a glance: Tarleton has 24 games on the schedule across 10 sports

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – It will be a jam-packed week for Tarleton Athletics as 10 sports compete with 26 total games on the schedule.

Football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, women's golf, men's and women's cross country and tennis are all in action for Tarleton Athletics.

• Tarleton Football is fresh off its first win over a Division I opponent as they throttled FBS New Mexico State on the road, 43-17. The Texans will look to continue the momentum at home against Dixie State on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. The game will broadcast on ESPN+ with John Liddle and Scott Garner on the call and will also be a Pink Out for fans. Capacity is limited to 50% and tickets must be purchased in advance on TarletonSports.com/tickets

• Men's Basketball will play at home for the final time this season as they take on three-time defending WAC Champion New Mexico State on Friday and Saturday inside Wisdom Gym. Both games will take place at 7 p.m. with Friday's contest airing on ESPN+. John Liddle and Scott Garner will have the call on ESPN+. Tarleton is 7-9 on the season and 2-6 in the WAC. New Mexico State is 6-6, 3-5 on the year.

• Women's Basketball travels to El Paso to play New Mexico State on Friday and Saturday with both games at 1 p.m. CST. The Texans are playing at Eastwood High School in El Paso and the games will be streamed on the WAC Digital Network. The Texans are 7-12, 2-6 while the Aggies are 5-10, 3-5 overall.

• Volleyball will play two non-conference matches this week, starting with a road contest at Prairie View A&M on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Texans will return home to host TCU inside Wisdom Volleyball Gym on Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+ with John Liddle handling play-by-play duties and Scott Garner doing color commentary. Tarleton is 5-7 and 3-5 in the WAC after defeating Utah Valley in four sets on Saturday. Prairie View A&M is 4-1, 3-1 while TCU comes in with a 1-9 record.

• Baseball is coming off its first win as a Division I program as they head to Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, to face UT Arlington on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The Texans will then head to College Station to play Texas A&M on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. They'll close out the week with a three-game road series at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, La., Friday through Sunday. The Texans are 1-2 overall after a three-game series with ACU.

• Softball will play nine games this week and started with a big-time matchup with No. 3 Oklahoma on Monday in Houston. They turned around and played Houston on Monday to close out the day. The Texans will then make their home debut against Prairie View A&M on Wednesday at 2 and 4 p.m. on the WAC Digital Network. Over the weekend, the Texans will play at the North Texas Invitational on Friday and Saturday with games against UNT, Stephen F. Austin, and Incarnate Word.

• Women's Golf is making its Division I debut in Corpus Christi for the Islander Classic. The Texans are one of 14 teams in the 54-hole tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will have an 8:20 a.m. shotgun start each day.

• Cross Country will travel to Seattle for the WAC Championships on Saturday. The meet is at Jefferson Park Golf Couse where the women will run a 6K at noon CST and the men will run an 8K at 1 p.m. CST.

• Tennis will make its home debut as they host Dallas Baptist on Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Stephenville. The Texans will then travel to San Marcos to take on Texas State on Saturday at 11 a.m. The Texans have had its last four matches canceled due to weather and last competed on Feb. 6 against UTA.

All Tarleton football games will broadcast on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch. This weekend's game against Dixie State can be streamed on ESPN+.

All Tarleton men's basketball games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and all games will broadcast exclusively on KTRL 90.5 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch. Tarleton's game on Friday vs. New Mexico State in on ESPN+.

All Tarleton women's basketball games will be streamed free of charge on the WAC Digital Network and all games will broadcast exclusively on KXTR 100.7 FM or TarletonSports.com/Watch.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch home and road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

At this time, capacity is limited to a maximum of 50% at Tarleton Athletics facilities, per Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-28. Due to the WAC's COVID-19 policy, the seating areas must be at least 12 feet from playing surface.

Tickets can be purchased at TarletonSports.com/Tickets.