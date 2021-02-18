Local sports news in brief

E-T staff report

Bees take on Bridgeport in Area Round

The No. 5 Stephenville High School Honeybees are scheduled to take on No. 10 Bridgeport at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Area Round.

The game will be held at Aledo High School.

Tickets are $5/$3 at the door. They can also be purchased online at secure.payk12.com/school/aledoisd/9/item/192991

Texans reschedule matches against Utah Valley

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton volleyball has rescheduled the previously postponed Utah Valley matches to this weekend.

The Texans will now play the Wolverines Friday and Saturday. Friday's match was slated for 5 p.m. and Saturday's match for 11 a.m. Both matches will be played in Wisdom Volleyball Gym.

This matchup with Utah Valley was originally postponed due to winter weather. Tarleton and Utah Valley both had free weekends and were able to reschedule the matches.

This will be the fourth WAC conference matchup for the Texans. Tarleton is back at home in Stephenville after sweeping Seattle U on the road in Seattle.

Weather grounds Texan Tennis for second straight weekend

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Tennis has cancelled its anticipated road trip to Missouri State and Oral Roberts this weekend and will now turn their attention to next Thursday's home opener.

This is the second straight weekend and ultimately the fourth straight match cancelled due to severe weather conditions. Tarleton was expected to play Missouri State Friday in Springfield, Missouri and then Oral Roberts Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tarleton will look to return to action next Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. in Stephenville against Dallas Baptist.

Texans tilt vs. UNT Dallas will now tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday

STEPHENVILLE – Fans will have to wait one extra day before Tarleton women's basketball makes its return to Wisdom Gym, as its game vs. UNT Dallas will now tip off at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 21.

The contest was previously set for 7 p.m. on Saturday but pushed back due to severe weather conditions. It will be Tarleton's first home tilt in more than a month. The Texans (6-12, 2-6 WAC) last appeared in Wisdom Gym on Jan. 15-16 against California Baptist.

Tickets remain available at TarletonSports.com/tickets. The game will air on the Tarleton Sports Network and KXTR 100.7 FM. Visit TarletonSports.com to access broadcast links and view full schedule details.

Tarleton softball announces schedule updates for this weekend

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Softball is the latest program to change course for its schedule this weekend due to weather conditions as the Texans will now head to Conroe for the Scrapyard Blizzard Challenge.

The tournament will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Scrapyard Sports Complex with four games total and a doubleheader each day.

Tarleton Softball schedule:

• Saturday, Feb. 20: vs. Wichita State, noon

• Saturday, Feb. 20: vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 5 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 21: vs. Lamar, 1:15 p.m.

• Sunday, Feb. 21: vs. Oklahoma State, 5:45 p.m.

Fans are allowed to attend the tournament at The Scrapyard. Tarleton was originally scheduled to play in Frisco at the North Texas Tracey Beard Invitational this weekend.

For more information on Tarleton Softball, visit TarletonSports.com or follow on Twitter @TarletonSB.