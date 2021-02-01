Daniel, Escamilla named The Grove Student-Athletes of the Month for January

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics has announced that Shakur Daniel and Marissa Escamilla of Texan Men's and Women's Basketball are the January recipients of the Tarleton Student-Athletes of the Month award, presented by The Grove.

The student-athlete of the month is selected based on the all-around student-athlete for one male and one female. The student-athlete will show effort and excellence in academics, leadership, civility, dedication to the team, campus involvement, community service, and the ability to serve as role models for current and future Tarleton State University students and student-athletes.

To be eligible for the award, the student-athlete must be nominated by their head coach or athletic administrator and maintain a grade point average of 2.75 or better. Only in-season athletes are eligible for the award each month.

Daniel has been a mainstay in the Tarleton lineup all season, leading the team in minutes played (307) and leads the team in assists (28) through Tarleton's 10 games. The junior Ontario native is in his first season with Tarleton men's basketball and second season under head coach Billy Gillispie after transferring from Ranger Junior College. Daniel is averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.

Escamilla has been a strong force in the paint for the Texan Women's Basketball team, who earned their first win over a Division I opponent Wednesday at UT Rio Grande Valley. Escamilla is second of the team in scoring (11.6) and leads the team in rebounding (6.8). In Tarleton's last five games, Escamilla has topped double figures in four with a month-high 17 points against UTRGV. She also recorded two double-doubles in January.

Once selected as student-athlete of the month, the recipients are eligible to be selected for Tarleton Student-Athlete of the Year award at the end of the season. The yearly award will be recognized at the beginning of the following fall semester.

The Grove is a fully furnished apartment complex in Stephenville catered to the students of Tarleton State University. It is the title sponsor of the Student-Athlete of the Month awards for the 2019-20 season.