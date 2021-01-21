Tarleton State Sports briefly

TSU Sports Information

Texans host UTRGV for Saturday non-conference matchup

Tarleton Men's Basketball will host WAC opponent UTRGV on Saturday at 3 p.m. in Wisdom Gym on ESPN+.

UTRGV is 8-3, 2-0 on the season while Tarleton is 2-7, 0-4. This game will count as a non-conference matchup even though both teams are in the WAC.

Tarleton and UTRGV meet in Edinburg in the regular season finale on March 5-6. The game was added to the schedule after Tarleton's games with Seattle U and UTRGV's games with New Mexico State were canceled due to COVID19 protocol.

Saturday's game will broadcast on ESPN+. Links for live stats can be found on the men's basketball schedule at TarletonSports.com. A complete radio broadcast of the game can be heard on the Tarleton Sports Network presented by the North Texas Ford Dealers. The Voice of the Texans, Casey Hogan, will have the call on the flagship station of Tarleton Athletics – KTRL 90.5 FM in Stephenville – and worldwide at TarletonSports.com/ListenLive. The pregame show begins 30 minutes before tip-off.

Individual game tickets are on sale at TarletonSports.com/Tickets. All fans must have a ticket to enter Wisdom Gym. General admission adult tickets are $10 and general admission youth tickets are $6. Children ages 7 and under are admitted free but must print a child ticket online or pick up a ticket at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office prior to game day.

Tarleton volleyball adds non-conference home games

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton volleyball has added three non-conference games between two Big 12 schools to its 2021 schedule.

The Texans will take on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech at home in the Wisdom Volleyball Gym on Thursday, March 11 at 4 p.m.

Tarleton will play a home-and-home matchup with TCU this season as well. The first match will be Feb. 25 in Stephenville and the second match is slated for March 20 in Fort Worth.

With the addition of these games, the Texans now have eight non-conference games on the season. This is the first matchup between Tarleton and both of these teams in school history.

The full schedule with game times was released in November and can be found here, tarletonsports.com/sports/womens-volleyball/schedule.