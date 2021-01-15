Men's league basketball signups under way

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Parks and Rec department is hosting men's league basketball registration.

Deadline to register is Feb. 1. Registration fee is $325 per team and games are scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8. To register online, visit recpro.stephenvilletx.gov

Men's Industrial games will be on Monday nights and men's open games on Wednesday nights. The eight-week season will end with a single-elimination tournament.

COVID-19 waivers and SPARD code of conduct will be sent out to teams for each individual playing or planning to attend to sign.

Coaches meeting information will be sent out via email and coaches will be called. All divisions will play by the 2021 TAAF rules, which can be found at www.taaf.com

All payments must be made before the first game and rosters need to be signed and official by the second week of games.

For more information, contact the Stephenville Parks and Rec office at (254) 918-1295.