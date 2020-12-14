Tarleton recognizes 25 current, former student-athletes at December graduation

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – Twenty-five current and former student-athletes of Tarleton State University celebrated their efforts in the classroom by receiving degrees at last weekend's commencement ceremonies. Tarleton recognized its graduates from an unprecedented 2020 fall semester.

"We are so proud of all of our student-athletes who have persevered to earn their degree," said Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman. "This semester has not been easy for anyone, but their dedication to academic excellence was unmatched. We are so proud of their contributions to our university – on and off the court, track or field – and wish them the best of luck as they pursue careers and make positive impacts in communities all over the world."

The university accepted membership into NCAA Division I and the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) on July 1, 2020.

The complete list of December 2020 graduates are as follows:

• Jordan Withrow, softball, master's of kinesiology

• Cornellius Carrington, football, master's of kinesiology

• Cheyenne Holt, cheer, master's of ag, natural resource science

• Jake Spence, baseball, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• Zach M. Naylor, basketball, bachelor of science in general studies

• Haven Atwood, cheer, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• Tyler Frank, cheer, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• Landon McCoy, cheer, bachelor of business administration in accounting

• Tabitha Meador, cheer, bachelor of business administration in general business

• Mason Reichenau, cheer, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• Taylor Givens, dance, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• Trooper Elwonger, football, bachelor of business administration in marketing

• Devin Hafford, football, bachelor of business administration in management

• Cody Hayes, football, bachelor of science in general studies

• Max Maxfield, football, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• Chris Radford, football, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• ChadWick Thibodeaux, football, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• James Williams, football, bachelor of science is construction science, mgmt.

• Anterius M. Brown, track and field, bachelor of business administration in general business

• Hayden M. Dibble, track and field, bachelor of arts in history

• Ikechi M. Iromuanya, track and field, bachelor of science in biology

• Kylee W. Ponder, track and field, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• Alexis Applewhite, volleyball, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• Sofia Tonga, volleyball, bachelor of science in kinesiology

• Tatyana Tuialii-Umi, volleyball, bachelor of science in kinesiology