Speed named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by NFL

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton alumnus EJ Speed was a primetime Star last week and his efforts earned him national recognition as the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week by the NFL Wednesday.

Speed played a crucial part in helping the Indianapolis Colts defeat the Tennessee Titans last Thursday night. The former Tarleton standout blocked a kick that his teammate, T.J. Carrie, returned for a touchdown to lift the Colts to a 34-17 win and first place in the AFC South Division.

Speed is in his second season with the Colts after being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, making him the highest draft pick in Tarleton history. This is his first career professional award.

Indianapolis competes in the American Football Conference (AFC) of the National Football League (NFL). Speed and the Colts (6-3) host the Green Bay Packers (7-2) this Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.