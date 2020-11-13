Tarleton announces game day protocols for basketball

From TSU Athletics

STEPHENVILLE – Tarleton Athletics has announced the policies and ticket information for basketball games at Wisdom Gym during the 2020-21 men's and women's basketball seasons.

Capacity inside Wisdom Gym is capped at 1,200 fans for all games. The capacity limitation follows Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-28, which allows a maximum of 50 percent capacity at sporting events. Due to NCAA and WAC restrictions on fan proximity to the court, no fans can sit in the lower level this season. Only credentialed game day staff and personnel may enter the lower level of Wisdom Gym. All general admission and student seating will be in the upper level of Wisdom Gym.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans is the number one priority and this plan will ensure that protocols are in place to provide a safe environment for everyone," said Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lonn Reisman. "We are excited to welcome fans back to Wisdom Gym for our first year as a member of the WAC and NCAA Division I."

All fans, staff and media are required to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times, per Governor Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-29. The WAC also requires that face coverings are worn by anyone attending a basketball game this season.

There are two entrances into Wisdom Gym this season. Fans can enter through the front and northwest doors. The northwest doors, across from Traditions South Residence Hall, will serve as an entrance for the public this season, in addition to the main entrance at the front of Wisdom Gym. The back doors by the concession stands can only be used by players, coaches, officials and designated staff members.

All student-athletes, fans, staff and personnel will be subject to temperature checks as they enter the gym. Anyone who displays a temperature of 100.4°F and over or show any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed entry to the facility. Enhanced cleaning and sanitization stations will be placed throughout Wisdom Gym.

Tarleton Basketball season passes will not be sold due to the limited capacity in Wisdom Gym. Only individual game general admission tickets will be sold. Basketball Season Ticket holders will have their accounts frozen and control the rights to their seats for the following season. Texan Club issued general admission passes will be honored at all games. All individual game general admission tickets must be purchased in advance. No walk-up sales will be allowed this season.

All fans must have a ticket to enter Wisdom Gym. General admission adult tickets are $10 and general admission youth tickets are $6. Children ages 7 and under are admitted free but must print a child ticket online or pick up a ticket at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office prior to game day. For doubleheader contests, fans are charged once to attend both games. Tarleton Students are admitted free to all games with a valid Texan Card. More information on student basketball tickets will be released soon on TarletonSports.com.

Individual game general admission tickets will be available for purchase at TarletonSports.com/tickets, in person at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office or by calling 254-968-1832. The Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office is located on the west side of Memorial Stadium and open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5p.m. The ticket office inside Wisdom Gym is only open on basketball game days one hour before tipoff for will call and complimentary ticket pickup. Tickets purchased online must be printed at home or displayed on a mobile device.

Individual game general admission tickets will go on sale when the men and women's basketball schedules are released. Basketball schedules will be released in the coming days on TarletonSports.com.

In the event that a game is canceled, fans who purchased general admission tickets will receive a refund for that game. Refunds will be processed at the conclusion of the 2020-21 Basketball Season.

Fans unable to attend the games in person can watch every home game for free online through the WAC Digital Network at WACDigitalNetwork.com. Links to watch road games are available on the schedule pages at TarletonSports.com.

Questions regarding basketball tickets should be directed to the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office at tickets@tarleton.edu or 254-968-1832. Policies, ticket information and a map of Wisdom Gym can be found at https://tarletonsports.com/documents/2020/11/10//2020_Basketball_Fan_Guide.pdf?id=3089