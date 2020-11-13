Cross country teams place at regionals; SHS tennis players earn post-season honors

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville High school cross country teams competed earlier this week in the regional meet held in Lubbock.

The Honey Bees placed fifth out of 16 teams with a score of 151 and the Yellow Jackets placed 12th out of 15 teams with 303.

For the Bees, Seren Fowler placed 25th overall with a time of 13:34.90 in a field of 135 competitors.

Amiah Rodriguez came in 35th with a time of 13:52.60. Lila Richards was 45th at 14:05.60. Marisa Otero was 54th at 14:19.10. Ashley Meza was 57th at 14:24.60. Kenna Cason was 72nd at 14:49.50. Yesenia Loyola was 73rd at 14:50.80.

For the Jackets, Mitchell Pack placed 45th overall with a time of 18:28.40, in a field of 125 competitors.

Cullin Rumsey placed 55th at 18:49.50. Eduardo Juarez placed 58th at 18:51.10. Miguel Moreno, Daniel Osornio and Noah Hansen placed 95th, 96th and 97th, with times of 20:11.70, 20:12.50 and 20:16.10, respectively. Luis Vargas placed 113th with a time of 21:07.30.

SHS Tennis

Several SHS tennis team members recently earned District 7-4A all-district honors.

Addie Post was named Girls Newcomer of the Year. Post went undefeated in district play and was 5-2 on the year.

Nirjal Upadhayay, Ella Shepherd and Maci Underwood were named to the Singles Second Team All-District.

Dylan Jones and Shyla Smith were named Mixed Doubles First Team All-District. The duo went undefeated in district and ended 6-1 on the year.

The teams of Nirjal Upadhayay and Charlie Hughes, and Addie Post and Leslie Rivera were both named Doubles Second Team All-District.

Honorable mentions went to sophomore Nate Barry and senior Molly Orr.

Remington Back, Charlie Hughes, Dylan Jones, Nathaniel Morrow, Kelvin Ong, Molly Orr Leslie Rivera and Nirjal Upadhayay were all named Academic All-State.

"I am extremely proud of all of our team. We truly competed!" said coah Karen Greenhaw in a social media post.