Jackets head to bi-district; Bees earn honors

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jackets head into the post-season with a bi-district matchup with Benbrook at 7 p.m. Friday at Farrington Field in Fort Worth.

If victorious, the Jackets, who ended the regular season at 5-5 overall and 3-2 in district play, would next take on the winner of the Argyle and North Dallas game, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Tickets to the game are available at sville.us. Those purchasing tickets are asked to make sure they are selecting visitor side.

Honey Bees wrap season

The SHS Honeybees wrapped up their season with a five-set regional quarterfinal loss to Graham on Friday.

The Bees' Landri Withers was named District 6-4A Most Valuable Player and 10 Honeybees were named to the All-District roster.

Shay Douglas, who reached her third consecutive regional quarterfinal with the Honeybees (26-5) this season, was named Coach of the Year.

Senior Alee McClendon earned her second consecutive honor as the district’s Offensive Player of the Year and senior Cali Carter, who served as Stephenville's libero, was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year. Jaylee Matthews was named Setter of the Year.

Senior middle blocker Jaydi Griffin was a first-team selection along with juniors Kennedy Coffee, a setter, and Emma Giddings, an outside hitter.

Senior setter Bailey Kammerer was a second-team all-district selection, and juniors Maci Sheets and Reese Weyers received honorable mentions.