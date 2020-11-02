WAC releases basketball, volleyball conference schedules

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE – The Western Athletic Conference has finalized and released the 2020-21 men's and women's basketball and volleyball conference-only schedules.

In an effort to minimize both travel and exposure, the basketball conference portion of the schedule will begin on Jan. 7 and will feature back-to-back games against the same opponent at the same site. Each team will host four opponents and travel to four opponents over the course of nine weeks.

For volleyball, the WAC announced conference games will be played on Monday-Tuesday and will also feature back-to-back games against the same opponent at the same site. Each team will host four opponents and travel to four opponents over the course of nine weeks.

The non-conference portions of each schedule are still being finalized and will be released in the coming days.

Capacity inside all events in Wisdom Gym is limited to a maximum of 50% this season, per Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-28. All fans and staff inside Wisdom Gym must wear a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times, per Abbott's Executive Order No. GA-29.

Below are the WAC schedules for basketball and volleyball:

Men's Basketball

Jan. 8: Grand Canyon | Stephenville, TX

Jan. 9: Grand Canyon | Stephenville, TX

Jan. 15: at Cal Baptist | Riverside, CA

Jan. 16: at Cal Baptist | Riverside, CA

Jan. 22: Seattle | Stephenville, TX

Jan. 23: Seattle | Stephenville, TX

Jan. 29: at Utah Valley | Orem, UT

Jan. 30: at Utah Valley | Orem, UT

Feb. 12: Chicago State | Stephenville, TX

Feb. 13: Chicago State | Stephenville, TX

Feb. 19: at Dixie State | St. George, UT

Feb. 20: at Dixie State | St. George, UT

Feb. 26: New Mexico State | Stephenville, TX

Feb. 27: New Mexico State | Stephenville, TX

Mar. 5: at UTRGV | Edinburg, TX

Mar. 6: at UTRGV | Edinburg, TX

Women's Basketball

Jan. 8: at Grand Canyon | Phoenix, AZ

Jan. 9: at Grand Canyon | Phoenix, AZ

Jan. 15: Cal Baptist | Stephenville, TX

Jan. 16: Cal Baptist | Stephenville, TX

Jan. 22: at Seattle | Seattle, WA

Jan. 23: at Seattle | Seattle, WA

Jan. 29: Utah Valley | Stephenville, TX

Jan. 30: Utah Valley | Stephenville, TX

Feb. 12: at Chicago State | Chicago, IL

Feb. 13: at Chicago State | Chicago, IL

Feb. 19: Dixie State | Stephenville, TX

Feb. 20: Dixie State | Stephenville, TX

Feb. 26: at New Mexico State | Las Cruces, NM

Feb. 27: at New Mexico State | Las Cruces, NM

Mar. 5: UTRGV | Stephenville, TX

Mar. 6: UTRGV | Stephenville, TX

Volleyball

Jan. 25: at Grand Canyon | Phoenix, AZ

Jan. 26: at Grand Canyon | Phoenix, AZ

Feb. 1: Cal Baptist | Stephenville, TX

Feb. 2: Cal Baptist | Stephenville, TX

Feb. 8: at Seattle | Seattle, WA

Feb. 9: at Seattle | Seattle, WA

Feb. 15: Utah Valley | Stephenville, TX

Feb. 16: Utah Valley | Stephenville, TX

Mar. 1: at Chicago State | Chicago, IL

Mar. 2: at Chicago State | Chicago, IL

Mar. 8: Dixie State | Stephenville, TX

Mar. 9: Dixie State | Stephenville, TX

Mar. 15: at New Mexico State | Las Cruces, NM

Mar. 16: at New Mexico State | Las Cruces, NM

Mar. 22: UTRGV | Stephenville, TX

Mar. 23: UTRGV | Stephenville, TX