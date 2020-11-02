SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month

Tarleton men’s basketball picked 6th, 8th in WAC preseason head coach, media polls

TSU Sports Information
Tarleton's Isaiah Range makes a three-pointer in a game from last season. The Texans have been picked 6th and 8th, respectively, in Western Athletic Conference preseason head coach and media polls.

STEPHENVILLE – The Western Athletic Conference announced its annual basketball preseason poll voted on by the head coaches and the media.

In the head coaches' poll, Tarleton was picked to finish sixth in the nine-team conference, receiving 31 points in the poll and just two points away from fifth place.

Head coaches could not vote on their own team. New Mexico State received 64 votes and eight first-place nods to claim the top preseason spot while the Aggies' Jabari Rice was the WAC Preseason Player of the Year.

Grand Canyon (2), UTRGV (3), Cal Baptist (4) and Seattle (5) finished ahead of the Texans. Rounding out the top nine were Utah Valley (7), newcomer Dixie State (8) and Chicago State (9).

2020-21 WAC Preseason Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

Rank                Teams (1st-Place Votes)          Points

1.                     NM State (8)                             64

2.                     Grand Canyon (1)                     52

3.                     UTRGV                                     45

4.                     Cal Baptist                                43

5.                     Seattle U                                   33

6.                     Tarleton                                     31

7.                     Utah Valley                                28

8.                     Dixie State                                 20

9.                     Chicago State                             8

In the media poll, Tarleton was picked eighth with 46 votes. New Mexico State claimed the top spot in both polls with 150 points. Jabari Rice of New Mexico State was also picked as the WAC Preseason Player of the Year in the media poll.

2020-21 WAC Preseason Men's Basketball Media Poll

Rank                Teams (1st-Place Votes)          Points

1.                     NM State (10)                            150

2.                     Grand Canyon                           125

3.                     UTRGV                                      114

4.                     Cal Baptist (2)                            105

5.                     Seattle U                                      84

6.                     Utah Valley                                  74

7.                     Dixie State                                   49

8.                     Tarleton                                       46

9.                     Chicago State                                8